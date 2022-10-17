ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

New Times

The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students

I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top seven most expensive homes sold in Los Osos the week of Oct. 9

A house in Los Osos that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Osos in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $690,117. The average price per square foot ended up at $536.
LOS OSOS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 9

A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last two weeks. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $573.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

