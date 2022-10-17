Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the six most expensive homes sell for in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $448.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the seven most expensive homes sell for in Pismo Beach the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $5.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Pismo Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.8 million. The average price per square foot was $692.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Morro Bay the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in Morro Bay in the past three weeks was $623, which is the highest in the county. That’s $162 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. After Morro Bay, the most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is...
SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits
A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits, the SLO Food Bank says.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $662,750. The average price per square foot was $404.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the five most expensive homes sell for in Atascadero the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $965,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the past week. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $770,600. The average price per square foot ended up at $404.
New Times
The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students
I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
New Times
A recent battery storage fire sparks Morro Bay residents' concerns about energy plant plans
Since a battery storage facility in Moss Landing caught fire in September, some Morro Bay residents have lambasted plans to put something similar in place of the city's iconic smokestacks. "People were paying attention to the news [of the Moss Landing fire] and saying to the city of Morro Bay,...
The California Challenge Bike Ride is underway
The California Challenge Bike Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
1 year later, SLO Safe Parking Site has become an indefinite home to some. What can be done?
Some residents say living conditions are poor and they’re not getting enough help, but administrators say expectations don’t match the site’s goals.
Crash blocks lane of Hwy 101 at Cuesta Summit in SLO
A portion of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo was blocked Thursday morning due to a crash. No word on the extent of any injuries.
Couple escapes early-morning fire that swept through their iconic domed house in Cambria
“At least we’re alive. We are alive, and so are our dogs. The hell with the rest of it,” one of the residents said.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top seven most expensive homes sold in Los Osos the week of Oct. 9
A house in Los Osos that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Osos in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $690,117. The average price per square foot ended up at $536.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 9
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last two weeks. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $573.
Arroyo Grande wants to raise its sales tax by 1%. Here’s why
Measure D-22 is about “the cost of investing in our community now or later,” incoming SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said.
UPDATE: One injured in Cambria house fire
CALFIRE is now reporting that the fire spread into a neighboring home and that both buildings are now uninhabitable. One person is injured.
New Times
Central Coast winemakers celebrate their harvest and international acclaim
Fall is crush time for California's wine industry. In San Luis Obispo County, the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance celebrates Harvest Wine Month throughout October, while its rising-star sister, the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective, rolls out Harvest on the Coast in November. Most of Paso's 200-plus wineries will...
Increase in the price of goods causing Central Coast businesses to raise prices
The price of goods is increasing rapidly, forcing a Central Coast distillery to hike up prices for the second time this year.
Santa Maria residents encouraged to use water hotline
Santa Maria is asking residents to reach out regarding water conservation concerns. The city’s utilities department has set up a water conservation hotline.
Comments / 0