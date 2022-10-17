ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

From S.F. to California governor, here are 5 of Gavin Newsom’s major homeless policies

From his days as supervisor and mayor in San Francisco to his first term as governor, homelessness has cast a long shadow over Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political career. Over the past quart-century, Newsom has overseen the spending of billions in tax dollars, crafted new initiatives and considerably scaled up homeless programs that proved successful. Proponents of California’s Democratic governor have commended him for his innovation and willingness to go against the grain while opponents argue his policies around homelessness have often penalized the state’s poorest residents.
4.3-magnitude quake rattles Northern California redwoods, geologists say

An overnight 4.3-magnitude earthquake shook a remote area of Northern California redwood country, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 20-mile deep quake hit about 22 miles northeast of Redway at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the USGS. Dozens of people from as far away as Myers and Garberville reported feeling the tremor to the agency.
