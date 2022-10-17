ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill

It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
RAPID CITY, SD
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow

A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
MANDAN, ND
Six South Dakota youth win breeding stock through herd builder program

Pre-veterinary student Madison Hofer is eager to apply the skills she’s learning in classes at South Dakota State University (SDSU) to the breeding ewe she just won from South Dakota Farmers Union. “This is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to raise my own sheep,” explained Hofer who...
BROOKINGS, SD
