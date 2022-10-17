Read full article on original website
5 Places in South Dakota that Share Names With Horror Movie Locations
As a lifelong Midwesterner, I still get a spark of excitement whenever someplace I've been is said on The Weather Channel. I become the pointing Leo meme if someone says something like "And it was 51 in Sioux Falls today." It's the same when South Dakota shows up in a...
Can You Correctly Pronounce These 10 South Dakota Towns?
If you're not from South Dakota (like myself) you might have some trouble pronouncing some of the unique names this state has to offer. But which of these is the most difficult?. Here's a list of the ten towns in South Dakota that people from out of state can't pronounce....
Winter is coming: Warm days coming to an end in North Dakota
That brought several golfers to Riverwood to get in one more round before the course closes for the season.
Could South Dakota Have the Most Haunted Places?
Many places try hard to be 'spooky' this time of year, but South Dakota doesn't have to try very hard. According to Thrillist, South Dakota might just have the most haunted places anywhere in America. South Dakota's haunted places:. Deadwood - The whole city!. The Bullock Hotel in Deadwood -...
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
Justice: Hotel Sued for Denying Rooms to Native Americans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners of a Rapid City, South Dakota hotel on Wednesday, alleging that they violated the civil rights of Native Americans by trying to ban them from the property. The Justice Department alleges that on at least two...
Kids Find Decomposing Body On Rapid City Hill
It was a sort of real-life Stand By Me in Rapid City, South Dakota recently. According to the Rapid City Journal, on Sunday (10/16) some kids were playing on a hill in the Hillsview Drive and Canyon Lake Road area of the city when they found a dead body. The...
Check Out This South Dakota 1880s Homestead Hideout Airbnb
Would you take your family for a stay in this authentic old-time 1880 homestead cabin with no electricity, no running water, but lots of amazing scenery!?. South Dakota has lots of wonderful scenic places to relax and unplug. But places to stay don't get much more rustic than this Badlands...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota’s Weirdest Town Names
With more than 2,200 cities and towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota, coming up with clever and innovative names for all of those places proved to be quite the challenge. Some towns were named after historical figures, others after nearby landmarks, and still others were given names that made...
Here They Are, South Dakota’s 10 Most Peaceful Towns
There are a lot of things to love about South Dakota. As a transplanted Minnesotan who has spent every minute of his adult life (sometimes not acting like an adult) in South Dakota, I can't count all the reasons to live here. But a website has given us two:. Peaceful...
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
farmforum.net
Six South Dakota youth win breeding stock through herd builder program
Pre-veterinary student Madison Hofer is eager to apply the skills she’s learning in classes at South Dakota State University (SDSU) to the breeding ewe she just won from South Dakota Farmers Union. “This is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to raise my own sheep,” explained Hofer who...
kiowacountypress.net
Recreational marijuana makes another appearance on South Dakota ballot
(Greater Dakota News Service) Just as in 2020, voters across South Dakota will have a chance in November to decide whether the state should legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana for adults. In a highly publicized process, a similar ballot question was approved in South Dakota two years ago,...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Montana Says “Pow, Brah” With 20 Inches of Snow Possible By Sunday
Well that escalated quickly. Nobody ever said Montana weather was boring. Some mountains in southwest Montana may get hammered this weekend with 10 to 20 inches of snow piling up by Sunday afternoon. All of this happening in a drastic turn from the seemingly endless days of gorgeous, warm fall...
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
Make Your Voice Heard! SD Voter Registration Deadline is 10/24
There is no more important civic duty than voting. With midterm elections heating up and just a few weeks away, don't forget to register to vote in South Dakota!. The deadline is extremely close, so be sure that you and those close to you that are of age are registered to vote.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
