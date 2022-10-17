ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, CO

northfortynews

Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland

Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

The Rialto Theater and A Night of Blues Music Featuring Blues Circus

If you love the blues, then this show is for you! Blues Circus is a Saturday night party, performed by some of Colorado’s finest blues singers and musicians. Presenting a blend of classics and new originals, it’s a joyful celebration of all that is blues music! This blues showcase will be live, at the historic Rialto Theater in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, November 12 at 8 pm.
LOVELAND, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park says goodbye to a legend

On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
ESTES PARK, CO
5280.com

3 New Bakeries in Denver and Boulder Worth Visiting Now

September was a very good month for Front Range carbs lovers. In the eight flour-filled days between September 16 and 24, Denver and Boulder got a trio of new bakeries, including a sophisticated French patisserie, a Scandinavian hygge wonderland, and a RiNo pastry and coffee shop. Here, three new bakeries to satiate your sweet tooth, whether it’s craving canelé, buttery shortbreads, or a tangy raspberry white chocolate scone.
BOULDER, CO
northfortynews

Larimer United for Volunteerism

United Way of Larimer County will celebrate the 24th annual Make a Difference Day from October 17th through October 23rd and everyone in our community is invited to participate in this county-wide day of service! The 2022 festivities will kick off with a week-long celebration of volunteerism in Larimer County beginning October 17.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
K99

6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir

Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?

Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
LOVELAND, CO
K99

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Community to Benefit from Weld Project Connect

Weld Project Connect will host up to 1,000 people today. They will receive vital services that help them maintain health, housing, employment, and more. The event will be held at Island Grove Events Center in Greeley from noon to 6:30 pm. Guests must check in by 5:30 pm. Major event...
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Waypoint Bank – Fort Collins Hires Commercial Lender

Fort Collins welcomes Joshua Alcantar as Commercial Lender Fort Collins – Waypoint Bank recently hired Joshua Alcantar to serve as Commercial Lender in their Fort Collins Branch. Joshua comes to Waypoint with over 15 years of banking experience and will help develop, manage, and grow the bank’s loan and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Afterword: Weird Al, Stewart Copeland

Way back when I helped found The Scene newspaper, I not only wrote a column about upcoming arts events — “Recommended” — but also a review column, “Afterword”, featuring a roundup of regional events I had gone to — and there were a lot — with photos.
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Backstage Rialto Presents 3rd Annual Festival of Frights

Backstage Rialto, a 501(c)3 support organization for the Rialto Theater Center in Loveland, Colorado, presents “Festival of Frights” October 24-28. The Halloween festival will include spooky historic tours of the Rialto Theater, a special theatrical screening of the 1953 classic horror film “House of Wax”, starring Vincent Price, and the annual Ooze & Schmooze costumed cocktail party, preceding a theatrical showing of the 1958 cult classic horror film, “The Blob”, starring Steve McQueen. The week of events serves as a fundraiser for Backstage Rialto, with proceeds supporting programming efforts such as the Backstage Rialto Children’s Theatre and vital technology upgrades to the Rialto Theater Center.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Tradition Continues on Historic Property

The beautiful Queen Anne-style home located at 3922 Cleveland Ave. in Wellington was built back in 1906 by John Cusack, the former Mayor of Wellington and former banker at the original First National Bank in Wellington. In 1911, John Cusack was arrested for embezzlement of funds from the Wellington bank, and he fled Wellington with his family relocating to a ranch in Wyoming. The property was then sold to Samuel Clammer, a prominent entrepreneur and former mayor of Fort Collins.
WELLINGTON, CO
northfortynews

Windsor Fall 2022 Clean-Up Event Scheduled for October 14 & 15

Windsor Utilities is hosting the Fall 2022 Clean-Up event on October 14 and 15 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Public Services facility located at 922 N. 15th St. An original voucher is required in order to participate and can be found on the back page of the Fall Windsor Matters magazine mailed to all Windsor utility customers. If the voucher is misplaced, residents can bring valid identification such as a driver’s license or a copy of a previous utility bill to Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., during regular business hours, or day-of of the event for a replacement.
northfortynews

northfortynews

