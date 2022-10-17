Read full article on original website
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland
Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
The Rialto Theater and A Night of Blues Music Featuring Blues Circus
If you love the blues, then this show is for you! Blues Circus is a Saturday night party, performed by some of Colorado’s finest blues singers and musicians. Presenting a blend of classics and new originals, it’s a joyful celebration of all that is blues music! This blues showcase will be live, at the historic Rialto Theater in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, November 12 at 8 pm.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Estes Park says goodbye to a legend
On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
5280.com
3 New Bakeries in Denver and Boulder Worth Visiting Now
September was a very good month for Front Range carbs lovers. In the eight flour-filled days between September 16 and 24, Denver and Boulder got a trio of new bakeries, including a sophisticated French patisserie, a Scandinavian hygge wonderland, and a RiNo pastry and coffee shop. Here, three new bakeries to satiate your sweet tooth, whether it’s craving canelé, buttery shortbreads, or a tangy raspberry white chocolate scone.
Larimer United for Volunteerism
United Way of Larimer County will celebrate the 24th annual Make a Difference Day from October 17th through October 23rd and everyone in our community is invited to participate in this county-wide day of service! The 2022 festivities will kick off with a week-long celebration of volunteerism in Larimer County beginning October 17.
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
Estes Park, Colorado Ranked as the 2nd Spookiest Place in the US
New research, reveals the top 10 spookiest places across the country, just in time for Halloween. New research by iVisa ranks the spookiest places across the country, revealing that Estes Park, Colorado is the 2nd ‘scariest’ due to The Stanley Hotel which is thought to have inspired the infamous novel by Stephen King, The Shining.
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?
Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Community to Benefit from Weld Project Connect
Weld Project Connect will host up to 1,000 people today. They will receive vital services that help them maintain health, housing, employment, and more. The event will be held at Island Grove Events Center in Greeley from noon to 6:30 pm. Guests must check in by 5:30 pm. Major event...
Waypoint Bank – Fort Collins Hires Commercial Lender
Fort Collins welcomes Joshua Alcantar as Commercial Lender Fort Collins – Waypoint Bank recently hired Joshua Alcantar to serve as Commercial Lender in their Fort Collins Branch. Joshua comes to Waypoint with over 15 years of banking experience and will help develop, manage, and grow the bank’s loan and...
Colorado’s Hidden Gem For Fall Colors Is Here In Fort Collins
Fall in Colorado is pretty epic. The aspens are legendary and the postcard worthy views are famous to people both to people that have lived here all their lives and to ones that have never even stepped foot in the state. From mid September through the end of October you...
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
Afterword: Weird Al, Stewart Copeland
Way back when I helped found The Scene newspaper, I not only wrote a column about upcoming arts events — “Recommended” — but also a review column, “Afterword”, featuring a roundup of regional events I had gone to — and there were a lot — with photos.
Backstage Rialto Presents 3rd Annual Festival of Frights
Backstage Rialto, a 501(c)3 support organization for the Rialto Theater Center in Loveland, Colorado, presents “Festival of Frights” October 24-28. The Halloween festival will include spooky historic tours of the Rialto Theater, a special theatrical screening of the 1953 classic horror film “House of Wax”, starring Vincent Price, and the annual Ooze & Schmooze costumed cocktail party, preceding a theatrical showing of the 1958 cult classic horror film, “The Blob”, starring Steve McQueen. The week of events serves as a fundraiser for Backstage Rialto, with proceeds supporting programming efforts such as the Backstage Rialto Children’s Theatre and vital technology upgrades to the Rialto Theater Center.
Tradition Continues on Historic Property
The beautiful Queen Anne-style home located at 3922 Cleveland Ave. in Wellington was built back in 1906 by John Cusack, the former Mayor of Wellington and former banker at the original First National Bank in Wellington. In 1911, John Cusack was arrested for embezzlement of funds from the Wellington bank, and he fled Wellington with his family relocating to a ranch in Wyoming. The property was then sold to Samuel Clammer, a prominent entrepreneur and former mayor of Fort Collins.
Windsor Fall 2022 Clean-Up Event Scheduled for October 14 & 15
Windsor Utilities is hosting the Fall 2022 Clean-Up event on October 14 and 15 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Public Services facility located at 922 N. 15th St. An original voucher is required in order to participate and can be found on the back page of the Fall Windsor Matters magazine mailed to all Windsor utility customers. If the voucher is misplaced, residents can bring valid identification such as a driver’s license or a copy of a previous utility bill to Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St., during regular business hours, or day-of of the event for a replacement.
TMZ.com
Bull Elk Attacks Tourist in Colorado Park, Crazy Video Shows
Some pesky tourists got exactly what they had coming to them after getting way too close to a huge elk ... prompting it to put its antlers to good use by charging right at one of 'em!!!. The bull elk was just doing its thing in Estes Park, CO, and...
What’s Up With That Giant Bubble Thing In Windsor?
If you're driving in East Windsor on HWY 392 and you glance to the South, you will notice something really big that seemingly popped up overnight and may be wondering what the heck that giant white bubble looking thing is?. Well, I can assure you that it is not a...
