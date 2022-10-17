Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
‘This Was Monstrous': Reward Offered in Brutal Killing of Woodland Hills Woman, 81
A $50,000 reward was announced Thursday for information in the killing of an 81-year-old woman found dead after she stabbed, strangled and set on fire two months ago in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was found in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha...
NBC Los Angeles
Three Charged in Fatal Robbery Shooting That Led to Deadly Carjacking Months Later
Three people were charged Wednesday in a shooting death during a San Fernando Valley armed robbery that led to a carjacking months later in which the victim was dragged to his death on an Inglewood street. Joshua Reneau, 31, of Los Angeles, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, of West Covina, and...
NBC Los Angeles
‘He Was Ready to Kill Me': Jewelry Store Owner Pistol Whipped by Robbers
Detectives in Rancho Cucamonga are searching for the robbers who stole from a jewelry store over the weekend and pistol-whipped the owner when she called police for help. The owner, who did not want to be named or show her face, told NBC4 she was working at Gemma's Jewelry around 2:40 on Saturday afternoon when the robbers walked in.
NBC Los Angeles
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
NBC Los Angeles
Mother of Three Found Dead in Laguna Niguel Hotel Room
A woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Laguna Niguel over the weekend leaves behind three children, and a heartbroken family. Griselda Petra Pinedareta, age 36, was found dead inside an Inn and Suites in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano. An employee discovered her body on Saturday.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Accused of Exposing Himself to Moreno Valley Girls Granted Bail Reduction
A 32-year-old man accused of exposing himself to two Moreno Valley girls and trying to lure them into his vehicle was granted a bail reduction today, likely enabling him to get out of jail. Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley is charged with two counts each of indecent exposure and...
NBC Los Angeles
Northbound Lanes Reopen After Fatal Crash on 101 Freeway, Hours-Long Closure Snarls Traffic
All of the northbound lanes on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills reopened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, ending an hours-long closure that began when one person died in a fatal crash. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a car lost control and crashed into a big...
NBC Los Angeles
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Narcotics Agents Seize Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Candy Packaging
LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday hidden in candy packaging. Around 7:30 a.m. agents assigned to the task force at LAX airport arrested an individual who attempted to go through TSA...
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighter Misconduct Cases Increase at LA City Fire
The number of on and off-duty misconduct investigations of LA City Fire Department firefighters increased 71% between 2019 and 2021, and a new report says dozens of other cases are stalled because the Department hasn't been able to conduct enough administrative trials, called Boards of Rights. "This potentially encourages members...
NBC Los Angeles
$32M Settlement Approved in Torture-Death of 10-Year-Old Anthony Avalos
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by relatives of a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018 after allegedly being subjected to extensive torture by his mother and her boyfriend. The settlement of the county's portion of the...
NBC Los Angeles
El Cholo Looks Ahead to Its 100th Year (and a Fun 99th Birthday Deal)
Sliding into an El Cholo booth next to your bestie with the knowledge that you'll soon be splitting a starter plate of nachos and sharing a Fiesta Platter for your main course? With your friend taking the chicken tacos and you going with the beef and the cheese quesadillas up for grabs?
NBC Los Angeles
‘I Failed to Stop It.' Kevin de León Apologizes for LA City Council Debacle, Still Not Stepping Down
Kevin de León said in an exclusive interview with Telemundo Thursday that he apologizes from the bottom of his heart, and he "failed to stop the meeting," referring to a leaked audio recording of a conversation between him and several other council members that included racist language. "I’d also...
