Detectives in Rancho Cucamonga are searching for the robbers who stole from a jewelry store over the weekend and pistol-whipped the owner when she called police for help. The owner, who did not want to be named or show her face, told NBC4 she was working at Gemma's Jewelry around 2:40 on Saturday afternoon when the robbers walked in.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO