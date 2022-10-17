ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Mother of Three Found Dead in Laguna Niguel Hotel Room

A woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Laguna Niguel over the weekend leaves behind three children, and a heartbroken family. Griselda Petra Pinedareta, age 36, was found dead inside an Inn and Suites in the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano. An employee discovered her body on Saturday.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire

The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Firefighter Misconduct Cases Increase at LA City Fire

The number of on and off-duty misconduct investigations of LA City Fire Department firefighters increased 71% between 2019 and 2021, and a new report says dozens of other cases are stalled because the Department hasn't been able to conduct enough administrative trials, called Boards of Rights. "This potentially encourages members...
LOS ANGELES, CA

