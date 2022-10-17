ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Earlier this week, NBA on ESPN had Ronnie2k on the show to discuss which players have improved their ratings for this year's video game. That apparently didn't sit well with Klay Thompson. Thompson sent an emphatic message to the official Instagram account for NBA on ESPN. It's very evident that...
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Time, how to watch Cardinals vs Saints on Prime Video in Week 7; 2022 TNF schedule

Thursday Night Football continues as an exclusive streaming event when Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off where Kyler Murray and the struggling Arizona Cardinals try to find some consistency when they host the New Orleans Saints in the sixth TNF game of the season exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Cardinals vs. Saints now on Thursday Night Football.
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers name BJ Domingo director of player personnel

The Portland Trail Blazers have hired BJ Domingo as director of player personnel, the team announced Wednesday. Domingo joins the Trail Blazers after having served as the assistant director of the USA Men’s National Team since 2021. Previously, he worked for several years with the Milwaukee Bucks, most recently as a scout starting in 2017. Prior, the Bay Area native was a basketball operations associate from 2015-17 and a player relations intern from 2014-2015.
The Oregonian

