ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, VA

Virginia drug dealer pleads guilty in federal court after death linked to fentanyl

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cnmc0_0icVZQRx00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Ruckersville man who authorities say sold heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl while in jail pled guilty in federal court to drug charges related to an overdose death linked to fentanyl.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 41-year-old Michael Watkins Hayer pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon on Friday, Oct. 14.

Police search for 2 missing children in Hampton

Hayer began selling fentanyl, as well as heroin and methamphetamine in Greene County and Albemarle County in 2019, going to North Carolina to buy the substances in bulk before returning to the Charlottesville area to distribute them, according to court documents.

Hayer began carrying Narcan, which is used to treat opiate overdoses after a customer overdosed in front of him. On February 18, 2022, He sold 25 doses of fentanyl to someone who eventually died of an overdose after taking some.

‘Who was manning the cameras?’: Virginia mother seeks answers after son’s death in solitary

After the death of his customer, Hayer left Greene County in order to avoid police. In April, he returned and was pulled over for speeding by state troopers who found 95 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of fentanyl, three firearms and several rounds of ammunition. Hayer, who had already spent time incarcerated from a previous conviction, is prohibited from owning guns.

From April to June of 2022, Hayer was incarcerated at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange and, with the help of two others, continued to sell drugs during that time. He told the two accomplices where in North Carolina to meet his suppliers and where and to whom to sell the drugs in Greene County.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“Fentanyl is everywhere.  Simply put, it is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.  In Virginia, the number of people dying from drug overdoses is at a record high.   If we want to prevent fentanyl-related overdose deaths, we must take every opportunity to educate our communities about how dangerous it is,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh. “Now more than ever, it is critical to hold accountable those who deal fatal doses thereby contributing to fentanyl’s staggering body count. I am grateful for the resolve of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, who sought to bring justice to those affected by this tragedy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Police seek information on location of runaway teen

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 16-year-old Dominique Brinson. Brinson is from the Charlottesville area and was last seen at CATEC on Rio Road. He was wearing black pants, a black puffer-type coat, White Air Jordans with purple details, and carrying a beige backpack. He has two razor stripes on his eyebrow.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Waynesboro Police Investigate Theft

WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation. Investigators are currently investigating a debit card theft where the person involved was able to gain access to a bank account and withdraw an undisclosed amount of cash.
WAYNESBORO, VA
allaboutarizonanews.com

Self-Proclaimed Pedophile On Trial For Kidnapping Dies In Custody In Arizona

An accused kidnapper and self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate who is on trial for grooming a 12-year-old California girl died in custody in Arizona. Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 who authorities say they caught flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno, California.
FRESNO, CA
fox5dc.com

Juvenile stabs parent with knife in Stafford County: police

STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile is facing charges after police say they stabbed their parent with a knife inside the family home on Monday night in Stafford County. Deputies responded to the Leeland Station subdivision around 7 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. An investigation...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Phishing alert for EBT cardholders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville officials are alerting residents to a phishing scam. According to a release, officials have been notified of recent phishing attempts to access a person’s Electronic Benefits account. The city says the Virginia Department of Social Services, or VDSS, will never contact an EBT...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg Man Charged in Shooting Appears in Court on Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va – The man charged in the weekend shooting on Devon Lane in Harrisonburg had his first court appearance Monday afternoon. According to online records, a General District Court judge set a December 13th date for a preliminary hearing for Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming. The 20-year-old Harrisonburg man faces...
HARRISONBURG, VA
californiaexaminer.net

Officials: 8 Injured In Virginia Shooting

Eight individuals were hurt early Sunday morning after bullets were fired into the audience at a festival in Virginia. Unknown assailants opened fire on a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at roughly 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the city. According to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy