therealdeal.com
Judge appoints receiver on Eli Karp’s Flatbush property
On the heels of losing an apartment complex in Flatbush to a foreclosure, Eli Karp’s Hello Living faces the loss of another building in Brooklyn. An affiliate of Greystone filed a lawsuit in August to foreclose on Hello Living’s 55-unit building at 271 Lenox Road after Karp defaulted on a $34.5 million loan. Last week, a judge appointed a receiver who will collect the earnings, revenues, and rents from the property.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 353 Miller Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 353 Miller Avenue, a five-story residential building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by BTE Design Services, the structure yields 14,578 square feet and 15 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are five units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $187,330.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Prosecutors allege Bushwick developers cashed in on tax breaks while overcharging tenants
BUSHWICK — Manhattan prosecutors allege that a group of six developers ripped off taxpayers, overcharging Bushwick tenants while cashing in on a controversial, now lapsed, state tax break for developments that are supposed to include income-restricted affordable units. According to an indictment announced Wednesday, the developers violated the terms...
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 51 apartments in Central Harlem near the Apollo Theater
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 51 newly constructed apartments at 224 West 124th Street Apartments in Central Harlem. Rents start at $2,150 for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $73,715 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, October 21, 2022
GROUP LEADERS CHARGED IN INTERNATIONAL HARASSMENT SCHEME: The leaders of a group of seven nationals of the People’s Republic of China were arrested and arraigned today in Brooklyn federal court for participating in a scheme to harass and to cause the forced repatriation of a PRC national residing in the United States. The eight-count indictment against Quanzhong An, his daughter Guangyang An and five others charge them with allegedly acting at the direction and under the control of various officials with the PRC’s government’s Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, to conduct surveillance of and engage in a campaign to harass and coerce a U.S. resident to return to the PRC as part of an international extralegal repatriation effort known as “Operation Fox Hunt.”
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park Hotel Opens in in Brooklyn, New York
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park, located at 928 Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The hotel is owned by Mahesh Ratanji and features 67 total guestrooms. The Best Western Plus Brooklyn-Prospect Park is a new construction hotel featuring a...
Queens neighborhood annoyed by new street design
REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) — Speeding, traffic jams and dangerous crossings are all the problems one street in Queens is causing neighbors. Rego Park’s 62nd Drive is identified as a “high crash corridor“ by the New York Department of Transportation (DOT). More than a dozen people have been seriously hurt on the road over the […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s Public Administrator introduced at Hispanic Heritage event
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Not many people know who the public administrator is or what they do, but it is an important job that can impact the lives of nearly every family in Brooklyn. It’s why the Second Judicial District Equal Justice Committee of the courts held a Hispanic Heritage...
Queens residents back Interborough Express to Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Queens residents are increasing calls for better transportation options to Brooklyn. The long talked about Interborough Express could be the solution. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest on the project and reaction from residents. Queens commuters who use the MTA's subways and buses tell us they're often stranded without a direct link to Brooklyn by train. One of the only subway lines linking the two boroughs is the G train, which runs from Long Island City, Queens to Kensington, Brooklyn.But if you don't live near that train, like Yokasta Colon, it could take you well over an hour. "I think...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
fox29.com
Sword assault in Lower Manhattan subway station sends people running
NEW YORK - Panic erupted among commuters after a slashing with a sword, in a Lower Manhattan subway station. The NYPD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in a stairwell at the Chambers Street subway station on the A/C/E Line. The station is part of the World Trade Center transit hub complex.
boropark24.com
Brooklyn Developers Propose Massive Real Estate Project Above Boro Park Underground Railroad
Every once in a while, Boro Park pedestrians witness old-fashioned locomotives lugging dozens of tankers over the underground railroad tracks which run diagonally underground through town. With space at a premium, Brooklyn Yards Development LLC is proposing to build a massive housing project above the tracks, supported by a platform.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg, DOI Commissioner Strauber Announce Indictment of Six Real Estate Developers for Defrauding New York State’s 421-A Program
Indictment is First Under Office’s New Housing & Tenant Protection Unit. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. and New York City Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber announced the indictment of developers JOEL KOHN, MICHAEL AMBROSINO, ALEN PAKNOUSH, MENDEL GOLD, IOAN SITA and GHEORGHE SITA, and their real estate corporations, for defrauding New York State’s 421-a tax exemption program meant to promote affordable housing, and collectively reaping more than $1.6 million in illegal property tax benefits.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where you can get more space and ocean views for less money
The southern Brooklyn community of Coney Island, which is famous for its amusement parks, beaches, and outrageously quirky contests and festivals, is a down-to-earth, immigrant-centric, working-class community. Its teeming boardwalk presents an ever-changing spectacle of people parading in eccentric or scanty costumes, and there’s always lots to do, even if...
therealdeal.com
Manocherians sell Midtown rental for $50M
Members of the Manocherian family unloaded a Midtown rental tower for $50.1 million, a rare sale for the prominent and long-standing Manhattan landlords. The 31-story, 181-unit apartment building at 245 East 44th Street, known as Falcon Tower, sold for about $275,000 per unit, records show. Five LLCs are listed as...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Subway puncher who targeted light-skinned women gets 12-24 years
EAST WILLIAMSBURG — A Brooklyn man who targeted light-skinned women in and around an L-train subway stop in East Williamsburg was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to seven separate attacks. Khari Covington, now 31 years old, lived in an East...
fox5ny.com
NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows
NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
thedelphianau.com
The New York City Rent Increase Is Concerning
New York City just got more expensive. Due to the United States’s housing shortage, rent prices are skyrocketing all across the country. In 2019, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the. Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act in order to ensure citizens of the city could afford rent. The act forced...
Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops
A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
6sqft
153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
