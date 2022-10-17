GROUP LEADERS CHARGED IN INTERNATIONAL HARASSMENT SCHEME: The leaders of a group of seven nationals of the People’s Republic of China were arrested and arraigned today in Brooklyn federal court for participating in a scheme to harass and to cause the forced repatriation of a PRC national residing in the United States. The eight-count indictment against Quanzhong An, his daughter Guangyang An and five others charge them with allegedly acting at the direction and under the control of various officials with the PRC’s government’s Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, to conduct surveillance of and engage in a campaign to harass and coerce a U.S. resident to return to the PRC as part of an international extralegal repatriation effort known as “Operation Fox Hunt.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO