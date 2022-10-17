ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Sports

What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique

At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

LeBron offers honest Lakers revelation after loss to Warriors

Opening the 2022-23 NBA season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James and Co. didn’t help their own cause on Tuesday night at Chase Center. The team’s 3-point shooting has been an issue dating back to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Sports

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown

NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver. “Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener

There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports

Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony

Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned about Wizards' rotation in first win

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. held out as long as he possibly could, all preseason long deflecting questions about what his starting lineup and rotation would be to open the year. That made Wednesday night the big reveal, as he had no choice but to put it all on display in their first regular season game.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Lacob explains why Draymond wasn't suspended for punching JP

Draymond Green will start for the Warriors in their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, and that's because he wasn't suspended for punching Jordan Poole during practice on Oct. 5. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob joined "Warriors Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area shortly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Chuck gives extremely bold Warriors prediction if youth thrives

Ahead of the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, Charles Barkley had high praise for Golden State's youngsters. Speaking to fellow "NBA on TNT" co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, Barkley shared his expectations for the young players, especially Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55

Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Steph's funny response to waking up Canon on D-Lee's game-winner

Steph Curry isn't following Kawhi Leonard's path of not watching NBA games in their downtime. Curry was pumped for his brother-in-law and former Warriors teammate Damion Lee, whose off-balance shot near the baseline gave the Suns a two-point lead and helped seal the 107-105 win for the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ

