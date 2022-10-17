Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Sports
What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique
At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
NBC Sports
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win
Even as the Golden State Warriors collected their rings and raised a banner to open this NBA season, there has been a “is this the last dance” vibe hanging over the team. There already were questions about if the Warriors could afford to keep this roster together and if Draymond Green would be the odd man out before Green threw a right cross at Jordan Poole.
NBC Sports
Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling
Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
NBC Sports
LeBron offers honest Lakers revelation after loss to Warriors
Opening the 2022-23 NBA season against the defending-champion Warriors was never going to be an easy task for the Los Angeles Lakers, but LeBron James and Co. didn’t help their own cause on Tuesday night at Chase Center. The team’s 3-point shooting has been an issue dating back to...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
NBC Sports
Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake
Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night. Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen. With a full head of steam heading to the...
NBC Sports
Wiggins' scoring evolution evident in Warriors' season opener
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every defense searches for the weakness of an opposing player. For Andrew Wiggins, his inconsistency from the 3-point line led to issues over his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He forced too many contested shots and had a tendency to take long 2-pointers -- a shot that...
NBC Sports
Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown
NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver. “Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Marcus Smart, Joel Embiid scuffle in season opener
There's no love lost between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. Their rivalry was renewed during Tuesday night's Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers season opener at TD Garden. Early in the third quarter, Smart took exception to Embiid holding his arm on a rebound attempt. Smart, clearly in pain, grabbed Embiid's leg and caused the Sixers big man to slip, leading to a minor scuffle. C's star Jaylen Brown quickly entered the fracas and had words for Embiid before the two sides were separated.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports
Classic Klay moment, JP meme highlight Warriors' ring ceremony
Klay Thompson is known for hitting timely shots as a key cog in Golden State's championship runs. However, before he received his fourth NBA championship ring, the Warriors star shot his shot a little too early. After speaking to the fans at Chase Center about how he and Kevon Looney...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors breeze past Lakers to open season
SAN FRANCISCO -- Tuesday night at Chase Center began with every single fan on their feet, enjoying every single second of yet another Warriors championship ring night. It ended how many expected, with a 123-109 blowout win for the reigning champions over the Los Angeles Lakers. The first half was...
NBC Sports
Draymond doc prolongs discussion Warriors wish would end
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors are hoping, wishing, the punch Draymond Green landed to the face of young Warriors teammate Jordan Poole 15 days ago will fade under a succession of victories with no sign of internal friction. And, sure, it could fade if the Warriors are patient and...
NBC Sports
What we learned about Wizards' rotation in first win
Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. held out as long as he possibly could, all preseason long deflecting questions about what his starting lineup and rotation would be to open the year. That made Wednesday night the big reveal, as he had no choice but to put it all on display in their first regular season game.
NBC Sports
Rangers players defend Quinn's track record with young prospects
NEW YORK -- If David Quinn doesn’t like young players, Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren sure didn’t get the memo. This could be of some reassurance to some Sharks fans, who might blame top prospects William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau’s presences in the AHL on Quinn. Both...
NBC Sports
Lacob explains why Draymond wasn't suspended for punching JP
Draymond Green will start for the Warriors in their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center, and that's because he wasn't suspended for punching Jordan Poole during practice on Oct. 5. Warriors CEO Joe Lacob joined "Warriors Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area shortly...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams on misdemeanor assault charge: It was something I regretted, but we’re putting it to bed
At some point, the NFL will punish Raiders receiver Davante Adams for pushing a cameraman to the ground following the team’s loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. But it won’t come this week. Adams will play against the Texans. “Who we play this week?” Adams asked at...
NBC Sports
Chuck gives extremely bold Warriors prediction if youth thrives
Ahead of the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, Charles Barkley had high praise for Golden State's youngsters. Speaking to fellow "NBA on TNT" co-hosts Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, Barkley shared his expectations for the young players, especially Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
NBC Sports
Tony Brown, veteran referee who worked NBA Finals, dies at 55
Tony Brown always embraced a challenge. He worked his way through Clark Atlanta University, when there was no scholarship available to him. He worked his way up the basketball officiating ladder, eventually becoming one of the NBA’s very best referees. And even in his final days of a fight with pancreatic cancer, he was still trying to help others.
NBC Sports
Steph's funny response to waking up Canon on D-Lee's game-winner
Steph Curry isn't following Kawhi Leonard's path of not watching NBA games in their downtime. Curry was pumped for his brother-in-law and former Warriors teammate Damion Lee, whose off-balance shot near the baseline gave the Suns a two-point lead and helped seal the 107-105 win for the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
Comments / 0