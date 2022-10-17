Man sentenced to over a year in prison for smuggling migrants

A Tucson man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine for smuggling a migrant, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

On Saturday, March 19, agents stopped a car near the Arizona-Mexico border. That's when they found six migrants within it.

The driver, Donald Douglas Scarlett, was then arrested. Court documents reveal he pleaded guilty in May.

On top of his 18-month prison sentence, he will have 36 months of supervised release.

