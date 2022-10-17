ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to over a year in prison for smuggling migrants

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0icVYoZs00

A Tucson man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine for smuggling a migrant, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

On Saturday, March 19, agents stopped a car near the Arizona-Mexico border. That's when they found six migrants within it.

The driver, Donald Douglas Scarlett, was then arrested. Court documents reveal he pleaded guilty in May.

On top of his 18-month prison sentence, he will have 36 months of supervised release.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

Comments / 9

Jose Ramirez Jr
3d ago

18 months that's all what happened to 5 years lock up he must know somebody to get away with it ☺️

Reply(6)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

Former Tucson Insurance Agent Sentenced to Over 11 Years for Elder Fraud

Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced on September 30, 2022, by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps to 136 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution to her victims. Williams previously pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. The sentence was ordered to run concurrent to a 51-month sentence for an earlier annuity fraud scheme.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Oscar Alday walked out of the jail while other arrestees were being released. He had been...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

TPD raids midtown drug supply house

Four men face drug charges after the Tucson Police Department raided a midtown drug supply house this week. Police discovered multiple collections of drugs along with illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles. TPD was responding to reports of meth and fentanyl sales at an apartment complex near the intersection of Speedway...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 18 months in prison, fine for smuggling migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and handed a $5,000 fine for his role in smuggling migrants into the United States, authorities said. Donald Douglas Scarlett III, 54, of Tucson, pleaded guilty in May of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Monday.
TUCSON, AZ
shsthepapercut.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Found in Tucson

Tucson Police Department recently busted a supply house for fentanyl near Speedway and Camino Seco. A public information officer for TPD said this “bust” led them to thousands of rainbow fentanyl pills. Police received reports of meth, fentanyl, and multiple firearms being sold at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, so TPD stopped a woman who was approaching the apartment. The woman was 41-year-old Monique Martinez. When she was stopped, the police found over 3,300 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of crack cocaine, half an ounce of heroin, and a 9-millimeter handgun. Martinez was charged with possession of narcotics for sale.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR News

Suspect indicted in fatal shooting of University of Arizona professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor on campus earlier this month has been indicted on seven felony charges including first-degree murder, authorities said. Pima County prosecutors said a grand jury on Tuesday also charged 46-year-old Murad Dervish with...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

PCSD investigates shooting in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Authorities say the shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Featherstone Drive. Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies said there was no danger to...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

