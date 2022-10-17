Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Fire Chiefs Gather At The DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Many of those who often put their lives at risk for us every day, are gathering in Duluth for the next few days. The Minnesota Fire Chiefs Association is using the time to share knowledge, solve challenges facing their departments, and learn about some of the new technology in fighting fires. Almost 550 chiefs and firefighters are here.
FOX 21 Online
Gov. Walz, Dr. Jensen Debate Ahead Of Governer’s Race
ROCHESTER, Minn. — DFL Governor Tim Walz and Republican candidate Dr. Scott Jensen went head-to-head in the Minnesota Governor’s debate. It was 60 minutes of back and forth sparring and being that we’re 3 weeks from Election Day. This was their first and only televised debate and tensions were running high.
FOX 21 Online
Organized Labor Groups Call on Leaders to Oppose “Right to Work” Legislation
DULUTH, Minn.– Wednesday, a number of organized labor groups called on candidates and lawmakers to oppose what is known as “Right to Work” legislation. In many states it allows workers at a company the choice about whether or not they want to join the union. Labor leaders said they have opposed such legislation in the past and will do so again.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota DNR Hosts Climate Conversation with Local Farmers, Food Leaders, and Community Members
DULUTH, MN – In recent years, local farmers have been experiencing changing seasonal patterns which are causing concern and forcing them to adjust and adapt some of their farming techniques. In partnership with the Minnesota Sea Grant, The Minnesota DNR is hosted a Climate Conversations at Whole Foods Co-op Denfeld Tuesday with local food leaders, farmers, and members of the community. The topics for the conversation centered on the experiences and perspectives of the local farmers and how they are adapting to a changing climate that affects the local food system.
FOX 21 Online
Walz-Jensen Debate: Minnesota Gubernatorial Candidates In Their Own Words
(FOX 9) – Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen squared off in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester, marking the first general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates. The debate, hosted Tuesday night by KTTC, covered a wide range of topics over an hour period. Below, we...
FOX 21 Online
Walz-Jensen Debate: How To Watch Minnesota Governor Candidates
(FOX 9) – Watch the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen in the player above starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen will square off in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester, marking the first general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates.
Comments / 0