Florida Weekly
SWFL foundations launch Hurricane Ian relief funds
In response to one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the state and country, three regional community foundations, Collier Community Foundation, Collaboratory, and Charlotte Community Foundation, have launched relief funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to collectively help Southwest Florida rebuild, supporting local nonprofits helping individuals needing immediate and long-term resources to recover.
State contractor addresses concerns over conditions at new hurricane shelter
Pictures sent to Fox 4 show the living conditions inside the new North Fort Myers hurricane shelter. They show missing tiles and stained ceilings, now addressed by the company in charge.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents struggling with lack of internet
Many people are frustrated as they near three and a half weeks without internet. Hurricane Ian knocked out service for a lot of people and it’s taking a toll as people try to work and study. Centurylink says the status of connection all depends on where you live especially...
WINKNEWS.com
The Red Cross providing hot meals and a person to talk to for Collier County Ian victims
In Collier County, a lot of volunteers are getting food and water to people in need so they don’t have to worry about the essentials while recovering from Ian. The Red Cross was at a food distribution site Thursday afternoon giving out hot meals while also providing someone to talk to.
WINKNEWS.com
Community Center opening on Fort Myers Beach Friday
A community resource center will open in Fort Myers Beach on Friday. The center will be at Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut Street, on the corner of Estero Boulevard. It will provide access to federal, state, local and nonprofit partners. The community center will be open from 9 a.m. to...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County hiring temporary maintenance workers
Charlotte County is in immediate need of temporary personnel to assist with maintenance and debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian. The pay rate is $15.50 per hour, seven days a week. For information, visit the careers page on the Charlotte County website or call the Human Resources Department at (941) 743-1225.
Cape Coral residents could be without internet for months
Some Centurylink and Comcast customers in Cape Coral could be without internet service until January
WINKNEWS.com
Operation Blue Roof registration extended to Nov. 1
The last day residents can apply for Operation Blue Roof has been extended through Nov. 1 for homeowners in Lee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Charlotte and Collier counties affected by Hurricane Ian. The Operation Blue Roof program is a free service for homeowners, providing a temporary solution to protect property and allow...
WINKNEWS.com
Internet out for some in Cape Coral until 2023
Three weeks since Hurricane Ian destroyed parts of Southwest Florida and some people are still without internet service. In fact, so many people are without service that viewers have gotten in touch with WINK News to try and find out what’s going on. Some people in Cape Coral shouldn’t...
WINKNEWS.com
Blue Roof Program for Ian victims extended until Nov. 1
The Army Corps of Engineers Operation Blue Roof program provides homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ian a temporary solution that protects their property and allows them to remain in their homes as they continue to recover. The program has been expanded until Nov. 1, so that’s now the last day to...
WINKNEWS.com
Affordable housing worsens after Ian
For months in east Naples, people have been struggling to find somewhere to live that’s not going to break the bank. The devastation left by Hurricane Ian makes it nearly impossible now. Wet, soggy piles of destruction line the streets of the neighborhoods off Shadowlawn Drive in east Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis to sign executive order extending property tax deadline for Ian impacted counties
Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. The governor was joined by the Department of Emergency Operations Secretary Dane Eagle and the Florida Department of Emergency Management Secretary Kevin Guthrie. DeSantis spoke at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar and Grille. The governor said he...
businessobserverfl.com
Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief
A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces reopening of Sanibel Causeway
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday morning that the Sanibel Causeway reopened to residents at 11 a.m. This reopening comes two days ahead of the scheduled date, Friday. DeSantis says 36,000 work hours were required to make the repairs and that the plan is to have over a quarter of the island powered back up by sometime this week, including fire stations, portions of neighborhoods, and Sanibel Elementary School.
ABC Action News
New Florida homeowner deals with financial nightmare after Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian hit, FEMA has given out more than a billion dollars in financial help to storm victims. But there are some situations that leave homeowners to pay for losses out of pocket. ABC Action News' Stassy Olmos met a Cape Coral homeowner who...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port checking in with businesses recovering from the storm
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is making a proactive effort to make sure local businesses have the help they need to recover from Hurricane Ian. Any business that paid taxes to the city in the last year and has a North Port address will be receiving a call from a team of volunteers to make sure they know to fill out state damage assessment surveys for financial and physical damages suffered during the storm.
Florida Weekly
City’s Housing Authority provides immediate relief aid
The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers is leading relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to serve residents of over 1,408 public and subsidized units and 2,400 vouchers in Fort Myers. In the days following the storm, more than 50 of HACFM’s community support services and...
WINKNEWS.com
Pine Island curfew rescinded; recovery continues
On Wednesday morning, Lee County rescinded its curfew for Pine Island, leaving only one remaining community in unincorporated Lee County with a curfew. The county says Captiva and Sanibel Island will remain under the 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew until further notice. On Pine Island, people need help in...
Ron DeSantis Announces $200 Million to 1,400 Schools Across Florida
In North Port on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in...
