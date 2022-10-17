2 people arrested for allegedly cutting off catalytic converters in Summit Twp.
Two people were arrested in connection to larceny of motor vehicle parts. It happened Sunday morning in Jackson County’s Summit Township.
A caller told law enforcement that they heard what they believed to be a saw cutting metal.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 5700 South Meridian Road and found two suspects that fled the area on foot. They found one suspect hiding underneath a vehicle.
Deputies found several vehicles with catalytic converters cut off.
A suspect admitted to cutting them off during an interview with the Michigan State Police.
A 32-year-old and and a 29-year-old, both from Jackson, were taken into police custody.
