2 people arrested for allegedly cutting off catalytic converters in Summit Twp.

By Joe Gebhardt
 3 days ago
Two people were arrested in connection to larceny of motor vehicle parts. It happened Sunday morning in Jackson County’s Summit Township.

A caller told law enforcement that they heard what they believed to be a saw cutting metal.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 5700 South Meridian Road and found two suspects that fled the area on foot. They found one suspect hiding underneath a vehicle.

Deputies found several vehicles with catalytic converters cut off.

A suspect admitted to cutting them off during an interview with the Michigan State Police.

A 32-year-old and and a 29-year-old, both from Jackson, were taken into police custody.

