Traffic crash at busy Summit Township intersection sent 3 people to the hospital
One woman sustained serious life-threatening injuries in a traffic crash in Jackson County.
It happened Friday just before 4 p.m. on M-60 and Spring Arbor Road in Summit Township.
A Hanover Township man, 49, was traveling north on M-60 at Spring Arbor Road. The vehicle failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with a Lexus SUV traveling west on Spring Arbor Road.
The driver of the Lexus was driven by the 50-year-old woman. Her 15-year-old daughter was the passenger who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The Hanover Township man also was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
M-60 at Spring Arbor road was closed for two hours.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.
Comments / 1