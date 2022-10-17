ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic crash at busy Summit Township intersection sent 3 people to the hospital

By Joe Gebhardt
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13uLDx_0icVYJPT00

One woman sustained serious life-threatening injuries in a traffic crash in Jackson County.

It happened Friday just before 4 p.m. on M-60 and Spring Arbor Road in Summit Township.

A Hanover Township man, 49, was traveling north on M-60 at Spring Arbor Road. The vehicle failed to stop at the traffic signal and collided with a Lexus SUV traveling west on Spring Arbor Road.

The driver of the Lexus was driven by the 50-year-old woman. Her 15-year-old daughter was the passenger who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Hanover Township man also was transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

M-60 at Spring Arbor road was closed for two hours.

