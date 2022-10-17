Read full article on original website
Multiple Walgreens Locations ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
The Creepy Story of The Lakeland Mental Asylum and Haunted Sauerkraut CaveSara BLouisville, KY
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in KentuckySara BLouisville, KY
World-class Animal-free Venardos Circus is in Louisville for Two WeeksAmarie M.Louisville, KY
CBP Seized Nearly 1,100 Fake IDs at the Louisville AirportAmarie M.Louisville, KY
foodanddine.com
Correction: Ada’s Kitchen and Catering is OPEN downtown for homestyle cooking
We made two embarrassing mistakes in the current print edition of Food & Dining Magazine (#75; Fall 2022), so kindly permit us to correct these errors. Here is what we wrote in our “Comings and Goings” column about Ada’s Kitchen and Catering. For a half-century Ada Smith...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Special Edition 10/20
Louisville Metro Council members are asking why so few of the people associated with groups behind the city’s deadly violence are participating in a plan to end that violence. For a couple hours, at $2.07 per gallon, a handful of drivers filled up with the cheapest gas in Louisville.
Wave 3
Big O Tires Kentucky donates $10K to help children with cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big O Tires Kentucky donated $10,000 to Kids Cancer Alliance to strengthen the battle against cancer in Kentucky. According to the release, the check was delivered Thursday morning at the Big O Tires location on South Highway 53 in La Grange. The Kids Cancer Alliance is...
WLKY.com
Walk-up donut shop opening in Louisville this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up to a window and getting donuts will soon be a reality in Louisville. New Albany-based Honey Crème Donut Shop will be putting down roots in downtown Louisville this Friday. The new location is opening up at 651 South 4th Street close to The...
Wave 3
Mulligans 5K Fun Run & Walk to benefit Kentucky Humane Society
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first Mulligans 5K Fun Run and Walk happened Wednesday morning at Waterfront Park to kick off the annual adoption event with the Kentucky Humane Society. According to the release, participants were able to run or walk across the Big Four Bridge to raise money for...
wdrb.com
Enjoy traditional southern meals at this week's Be Our Guest: The Whistle Stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at The Whistle Stop. The historic restaurant in Glendale serves up traditional southern meals. Enjoy classic dishes like the fried chicken and okra with green beans or spice things up with the restaurant's new menu items like the ribeye sandwich with fries or shrimp and grits with country ham.
Wave 3
Jack Harlow returning to Louisville for second annual ‘No Place Like Home’ show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow is returning home to Louisville this year for the second annual “No Place Like Home” show. The three-time GRAMMY-nominated rapper will be performing at the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Dec. 18 starting at 8 p.m., according to a news release. Tickets...
Wave 3
UofL Health celebrates National Pharmacy Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This week is National Pharmacy Week and UofL Health hosted a virtual “Thank You” Thursday to appreciate pharmacists in the commonwealth. According to the release, pharmacists at UofL Health go beyond counting pills. Pharmacists also take blood pressure, administer vaccines and even prepare patients for chemo treatment.
Wave 3
1 of Louisville’s largest non-profit events returns in person after 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Volunteers of America returned to an in-person event for the first time since 2019 to host their annual “Power of 1″ breakfast on Tuesday. The breakfast is considered one of the largest non-profit events in Louisville, highlighting the organization’s services throughout a four-state region, the release said.
wdrb.com
Vernardos Circus set to open this week on downtown Louisville waterfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step right up: The Vernardos Circus is back on Louisville's waterfront. The circus began setting up its big top Tuesday morning near the base of the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park. This is the third year the circus has made a stop in Louisville, and...
Wave 3
18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro Animal Services facing overcrowding problem
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is facing record animal crowding, which could potentially effect its no-kill status. Animal shelter overcrowding has become a problem for shelters across the country. In Louisville, 67 dogs are currently in need of adoption at LMAS. LMAS has taken in 1,000 more...
townepost.com
Help for the Holidays
Santa’s Little Helpers to Host Christmas Charity Pajama Party and Holiday Market. Christmas pajamas have become synonymous with the holiday season. Michelle Williams, executive director and founder of Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc., wants to make sure more children are getting in on the fun. Santa’s Little Helpers, Inc....
wdrb.com
Jack Harlow announced as guest host for Louisville Live at Slugger Field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow will make a special appearance at this year's edition of Louisville Live. Harlow shared a post on Instagram last week, teasing to a possible appearance. Then Wednesday, the University of Louisville confirmed the news:. The college basketball kickoff is scheduled for Oct....
wdrb.com
Gas station near downtown Louisville offers $2.07 a gallon for limited time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in cars were lined up Thursday on Broadway near downtown Louisville in hopes of an inexpensive fill up. Boone's Shell gas station on East Broadway dropped the price of gas to $2.07 a gallon for an hour and a half, $1.76 cheaper than the state average for a gallon of gas.
Wave 3
New Albany based donut shop coming to Lousiville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A New Albany donut shop announced they’re expanding to Louisville. Honey Creme Donut Shop started as a small business in New Albany, their first shop opened 57 years ago. Their new location will open on Friday at 651 South 4th Street between Safier Mediterranean Deli...
'He's not mischievous': Ghost in haunted candy shop connects owner with town's past
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Southern Indiana business owner started working her dream job in 2020 when she opened a candy shop. She hired her daughter to help out around the New Albany Sugar Shoppe, but didn't realize a third set of helping hands came with the building. A...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do This Week In Louisville Under $10 (10/17)
If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head to Waterfront Park for some AcroYoga hosted by AcroYoga Louisville. This AcroJam is a freestyle playground for all levels to come and enjoy AcroYoga with an incredible view. Gravely Brewing Co. Free | 7-9 p.m. Shake off the cobwebs...
You Could Win Last-Minute Tickets to See Luke Combs in Louisville, KY
I suppose my next statement is arguable, but I will stand by it. Luke Combs is coming to the KFC Yum! Center this weekend for back-to-back shows in Louisville and I think it's, without a shadow of a doubt, THE concert event of the year here in Kentucky. And, yes!...
Some Swear They Can See a Body in this Abandoned Southern Indiana Apartment Building Being Demolished
The building you're looking at is the Riverview Tower in New Albany, Indiana, right across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. The abandoned apartment building recently met the wrecking ball. Someone captured a photo of the demolition and shared it on Facebook. Immediately comments began that there was a body or spirit seen in an upper-floor window.
