A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
Remote employee fired for refusing to keep his webcam on wins $73,000 payout from the firm
The employee was reportedly told to remain logged in for the entire workday with screen-sharing and his webcam turned on.
You can stay at the real 'Stranger Things' house in New Mexico
Roam the same halls as Winona Ryder when you book a stay at the Byers family's spacious Albuquerque abode.
David Farr: ‘The 60s generation created the most selfish age there has ever been’
In his new play, the screenwriter and author investigates ideas of individualism, sexual freedom and mortality through a woman who recreates herself as a cyborg
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
Eleventh edition of Photographe showcases photographer who was known as ‘the eye of the century’
Grateful Dead offshoot announces extra San Francisco date for farewell tour
Good news San Francisco Deadheads! Bay Area fans will get one extra chance to see Dead and Company, an offshoot of the Grateful Dead, when the band’s farewell tour comes to the San Francisco’s Oracle Park in July. Dead and Company announced in September that they'd be disbanding...
