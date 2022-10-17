ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings' Bertuzzi out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

The team made the announcement Monday before hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Bertuzzi helped Detroit win its first two games this season, giving the rebuilding team a much-needed solid start.

Bertuzzi had career highs last year with 30 goals and 62 points. The 27-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 84 goals and has 189 assists in his career.

The Associated Press

