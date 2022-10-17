ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man accused of assault, dousing bedroom with gas

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then dousing the couple’s bedroom in gasoline and bleach, according to authorities.

Albuquerque police said 35-year-old Gideon Michael Robles was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the alleged assault.

They said Robles was arrested Sunday and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery against a household member by strangulation and other charges.

It was unclear Monday if Robles has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Police said officers were called to an northeast Albuquerque apartment after a woman said Robles allegedly hit her and choked her until she twice lost consciousness.

Responding officers reported seeing blood and smelling gasoline in the apartment, police said.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, court records show Robles was sentenced to serve four years in prison and five years probation beginning January 2018 as part of a plea agreement in a case where he was accused of selling methamphetamine in McKinley County.

