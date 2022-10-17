ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

15-year-old dies in shootout outside of homecoming football game, Louisiana cops say

By Moira Ritter
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old died after a shootout during a Louisiana high school’s homecoming football game, police say.

The shooting happened during the Bogalusa High School’s homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the city’s police department. Police say the teen was shot and killed just outside the stadium.

Police say they were initially “alerted to a disturbance” and were watching the crowd when they heard gunshots next to the stadium’s field house. As the crowd fled, officers found the 15-year-old who had been shot and began giving him first-aid care, the department says.

The teen was treated at the scene, but he never regained consciousness, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations of the scene showed there were three people involved in the shooting, including the teen who died, police say. Officers found 18 to 20 fired rounds.

School officials said they are heartbroken after the incident, Bogalusa City Schools Superintendent Lisa Tanner says.

“This horrific act of violence occurred after a wonderful homecoming week that the BHS administration, staff, and students worked hard to provide for our school and community,” Tanner wrote in a Facebook post. “All week we could feel and see the excitement, with glimpses of years past where the pride was once again evident in our community and stadium.”

The Bogalusa Police Department continues to investigate. Officers ask anyone with information to contact the detectives division at 985-732-3611.

Bogalusa is about 75 miles north of New Orleans.

