ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Wildfire alert: Kalama Fire update 2022-10-17

Washington Incident News
Washington Incident News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnMpY_0icVWkXu00
Morning Briefing

Last updated: Mon, 17 Oct 2022 13:43:06

Incident is 37% contained.

Overview: The Kalama Fire is located southeast of Kalama Horse Camp on the south side of Mount St. Helens. The fire was initially located on a cliff face and is now burning on extremely steep ground. Fire behavior has been smoldering and creeping.  The potential for fire growth remains, but containment lines have been completed and are holding. With the inability to safely mop up the edge due to steep terrain and overhead hazards, containment percentages will remain low.

 

View Kalama Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hxkgm_0icVWkXu00
CK Drop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qm5g_0icVWkXu00
Kalama Fire MSH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frZ8y_0icVWkXu00
Cowltiz District 5
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10atyQ_0icVWkXu00
Kalama Fire Map 09/22/22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36PESV_0icVWkXu00
Kalama Horse Camp Shelter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWRrf_0icVWkXu00
Skidder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faoLd_0icVWkXu00
Clearing operations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgaVS_0icVWkXu00
Fire Operations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOdsN_0icVWkXu00
Fire operations near the handline/hose lay areas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R56Xd_0icVWkXu00
Kalama Fire Public meeting Sept. 12, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juuq5_0icVWkXu00
Kalama Fire operations meeting

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Parts of DC region woke up to light snow flurries Thursday

WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. region woke up to some light snow flurries Thursday morning – a sure sign that we are getting closer to the winter season. FOX 5 Matthew Cappucci spotted the flurries on the VDOT traffic camera near McLean, Virginia between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Hard freeze expected; snow in far Western Md., W.Va.

The cold front that pushed through Monday night has brought the season’s coldest temperatures into early Tuesday, but the D.C. region is not done yet with the October chill. Wednesday will be a bit blustery with temperatures not moving too much from morning readings. Clear skies, light wind and fresh Canadian air will allow a hard frost to develop west of Interstate 95 where freeze warnings have been issued.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

One Flown Out After Two Vehicle Collison In Port Tobacco

PORT TOBACCO, Md. –  On October 19, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Howard Drive. Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned. Reporting a total...
PORT TOBACCO, MD
Shore News Network

55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 55-year-old man was brutally assaulted in Southeast D.C. The DC Police were flagged down on the 600 Block of Southern Avenue on October 10th for the report of an aggravated assault. When they arrived, they discovered the victim who was barely breathing and unconscious. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He died the next day. On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner determined that the victim died from blunt force trauma and the cause of death was ruled as a homicide. 55-year-old Mark Carter was identified as the victim. If you have any information about this The post 55-Year-Old Brutally Assaulted and Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Early week cold blast will bring killer frost

The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
WASHINGTON, DC
nbc16.com

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
WUSA9

Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Couple missing in Bethesda found

Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

A D.C. star chef to open two restaurants in Bethesda in early 2023

On a Tuesday this past spring, chef Mike Friedman—Mikey to his friends—is in the kitchen of his Olney home. The room is spacious, ordered and pristine, with white cabinetry, white quartz countertops, and gray and white marble tile backsplashes. Multiple windows fill the space with light. Friedman stands...
BETHESDA, MD
Washington Incident News

Washington Incident News

296
Followers
132
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Statewide incident news in real time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy