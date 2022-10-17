“We should not do crazy things,” Toto Wolff warns Mercedes against taking ‘drastic actions’ that could potentially ruin team’s chances during 2023

Read full article on original website
Carlos Sainz say drivers are aware they could face same fate as Daniel Ricciardo
Carlos Sainz says every driver is aware they could end up with the same fate as Daniel Ricciardo as “no sport has long term memory”.Ricciardo is without a seat next season after leaving McLaren and the other spare seats have been filled. The Australian has eight GP wins under his belt and used to drive for Red Bull but after leaving Renault for McLaren his career has dipped in form. Sainz, who drives for Ferrari, is aware if his driving took a similar path he could find himself on the outside of Formula 1 looking in.“I think every driver knows,...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose title due to budget cap breach
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement last Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull face the music at United States GP after budget cap breach
McLaren boss Zak Brown says Red Bull’s breach of F1’s 2021 budget cap “constitutes cheating” in a letter written to the FIA.Red Bull, who won last year’s Drivers Chamiponship with Max Verstappen, were found guilty of a “minor overspend” of the cost cap, having spent more than the £114m budget - though the breach was not over the 5% “major breach” threshold of £5.7m.The team said in a statement that they were “surprised and disappointed” with the findings, insisting that their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit” - with the issue set to be the hot topic...
Lewis Hamilton Named Most Marketable F1 Driver Of 2022 Ahead Of Rival Max Verstappen
According to a recent study, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been given the title of the third most marketable athlete in the world. SportsPro have carried out “extensive data analysis, advanced social media monitoring, economic valuations, expert and consumer insights” to put together a list of the most marketable athletes in the world in 2022.
SkySports
United States Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports F1 as off-track controversy simmers
Get ready for epic racing and controversy off the track - all live on Sky Sports F1 - as Formula 1 heads to Austin, Texas for a United States Grand Prix weekend that is sure to provide talking points. Max Verstappen claimed his second championship last time out in Japan...
‘He’s wrecked a lot of cars’: Mick Schumacher has cost Haas ‘a lot of money’, says team owner
Haas team owner Gene Haas admits that Mick Schumacher has “wrecked a lot of cars and cost us a lot of money” with the German’s future still up in the air. Scuhumacher, son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael, is battling to keep his seat with his contract expiring at the end of the season and Nico Hulkenberg reportedly rivaling his spot to partner Kevin Magnussen in 2023. Schumacher did not score any points last season but secured his first top-10 finish at Silverstone in July - he is currently 16th in the Drivers Standings on 12 points, 10...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton recognises long F1 road back for Mercedes vs Red Bull and Ferrari: 'We have to dig deeper'
Lewis Hamilton has highlighted Mercedes' huge off-season as they bid to get back into Formula 1 contention, admitting the team have to "dig deeper" and "go in a different direction" to catch up to Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes, having gone from eight straight world constructors' championships to falling well...
McLaren Racing Boss Also Accuses Red Bull F1 of ‘Cheating’ in Fiery Letter to FIA
Getty ImagesZak Brown is the latest to join the chorus of voices in Formula 1 calling out Red Bull's overspending breaches.
TMZ.com
F1's Daniel Ricciardo Rides Horse To Make U.S. Grand Prix Entrance
Daniel Ricciardo took his horse to that old town Grand Prix on Thursday ... showing up to Austin in the most Texas way possible!!. Of course, the Australian McLaren driver is OBSESSED with the Lone Star state ... and has become a fan of all things Texas since the event made its way to Austin in 2012.
SkySports
FIA make offer to Red Bull after Formula 1 cost cap breach as wait for punishment drags on
The FIA has offered terms of an 'accepted breach agreement' to Red Bull following their breach of Formula 1's cost cap, Sky Sports understands. The development in the saga that has dominated the start of the United States GP weekend leaves Red Bull with a decision over whether to accept the offer and likely a lesser punishment, or go before an adjudication panel.
Daniel Ricciardo: ‘Full intention’ is to be on F1 grid in ’24
Daniel Ricciardo said he intends to return to the Formula One grid in 2024 after “hitting pause” for 2023. The
mailplus.co.uk
Furious Horner fighting to save Red Bull from punishment
CHRISTIAN HORNER, Red Bull’s embattled team principal, is holding talks with Formula One’s two most powerful figures this weekend in an attempt to thrash out the budget-cap controversy throttling the sport. The 48-year-old spent more than an hour in race control yesterday with Stefano Domenicali, chief executive of...
mailplus.co.uk
Red Bull to deny claims
RED BULL boss Christian Horner will defend himself against accusations they ‘cheated’ to help Max Verstappen win the world title last year in a press conference ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. His team were found in breach of the £114million budget cap for 2021 and...
conceptcarz.com
Brembo Formula 1 Brake Facts for the Circuit of the Americas Grand Prix
Brembo engineers offer a guide to braking for this weekend's Formula 1 Aramco Grand Prix to run at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Oct. 21-23. The second event of the season for Formula 1 in the USA after the one in May in Miami. The last championship with two GPs in the USA was in 1984, but on that occasion the two races were held one after the other at Detroit and Dallas on two city tracks built specially for the occasion.
