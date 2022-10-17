“We should not do crazy things,” Toto Wolff warns Mercedes against taking ‘drastic actions’ that could potentially ruin team’s chances during 2023

Carlos Sainz says every driver is aware they could end up with the same fate as Daniel Ricciardo as “no sport has long term memory”.Ricciardo is without a seat next season after leaving McLaren and the other spare seats have been filled. The Australian has eight GP wins under his belt and used to drive for Red Bull but after leaving Renault for McLaren his career has dipped in form. Sainz, who drives for Ferrari, is aware if his driving took a similar path he could find himself on the outside of Formula 1 looking in.“I think every driver knows,...

