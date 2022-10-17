ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taney County, MO

Prosecutors: Man charged 30 years after assaulting women vacationing in Ozarks

By Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A Fort Scott, Kansas man has been charged with assaulting two women who were on vacation at a Missouri state park 30 years ago.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said advances in forensic science technology led to Tony Lee Wagner, 61, being charged on Oct. 11 in the 1992 assault that happened in Henning State Park in Taney County, Missouri.

A spokesperson for the state police said the women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri area on Aug. 14, 1992. The following day, the women went to Henning State Park on Missouri Highway 76 to walk the trails. They came upon an unknown man, who assaulted both women.

One woman escaped and got help from a passing motorist. State police said law enforcement searched the park, but no suspects were identified. The second woman was found in the park away from the original scene. Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

The MSHP and the Taney County Sheriff’s Department immediately launched a joint investigation, but the case went cold.

Efforts from the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Troop D Division of Drug and Crime Control Unit, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Laboratory Division, Fort Scott (Kansas) Police Department, and Parabon Nanolabs solved the case.

The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wagner with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape.

Wagner was arrested by the Fort Scott (Kansas) Police Department officers. He is being held without bond in the Bourbon County, Kansas, jail pending extradition to Missouri.

