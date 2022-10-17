Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs picked No. 2 during SEC media preseason voting; freshman guard Smith named preseason All SEC first team
LITTLE ROCK — The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second during the upcoming 2022-23 SEC season behind No. 4 Kentucky by a select panel of both SEC and national media members, it was announced on Wednesday during the SEC media event for basketball in Birmingham, Ala.
Arkansas Reporter Responds Perfectly to John Calipari's Question
Also on how Kentucky-Arkansas playing twice this season wasn't something he voted for.
Newcomers Get Hogs High Ranking from Media in Preseason Poll
There's also one other thing leading to where they were picked at SEC Media Days.
A Really Interesting Foe Projection for Hogs’ Bowl Trip
Razorbacks will be in a bowl game (somewhere) and opponents could be interesting.
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Arkansas deputy fatally shoots tractor-driving man with gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — A 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun, authorities said. Nelson Amos was fatally shot Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State police said Sunday that they were investigating the shooting. […]
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
talkbusiness.net
5th Starbucks location working through Rogers development pipeline
A Little Rock development group is planning to kick off a new commercial project by building a fifth Starbucks location in Rogers. Gateway Plaza LIG LLC has filed a preliminary development plan with the city for technical review, signaling its intention to build a 2,300-square-foot building on 3.25 acres at the intersection of North Eighth Street and West Hudson Road (Arkansas Highway 62).
AR Police: Handcuffed man stuffed drugs down throat, died hours later
"If you can't do it, I will show you how to do it like a pro," Jacob Allen Jones, 26, told his uncle concerning swallowing bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jones was dead.
Crawford County Sheriff releases footage taken before inmate's death in custody
VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Friday, Oct. 14, Jacob Allen Jones, a 26-year-old man from Van Buren, was arrested by Van Buren Police. Jones and his uncle were both arrested with outstanding warrants and brought to the Crawford County jail shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Less than 24 hours...
Fort Smith police issues warning of fentanyl dangers
The Fort Smith Police Department is reminding the public to be aware and be prepared for the dangers of the deadly drug, fentanyl.
KHBS
Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
