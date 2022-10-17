Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas centenarian’s advice: ‘Stay happy, don’t worry about everything’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas woman is reflecting on her past as she has hit a rare milestone. Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Oct. 19, to celebrate the centennial birthday of Bessie McEntire, a resident of Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation. McEntire is a Walnut Ridge native and has...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mountain Home (AR)
Mountain Home can be found in Ozark mountain. It is a city and the county seat of Baxter county in Arkansas, USA. Mountain Home has a population of over 41,000 people. The city has grown to be an area for vacationers and tourists. Mountain home is famous for its gorgeous...
Kait 8
New emergency medical services facility coming to Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is making sure a Randolph County community has more resources when it comes to sudden medical situations. On Thursday, Oct. 20, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new ProMed EMS Central Station in Pocahontas. President and CEO Ken Kelley said ProMed has...
KTLO
Effort to save Jonesboro library gets big boost from famous author
Bestselling author Nora Roberts has made a $25,000 donation to help fight against an effort to defund the Craighead County/Jonesboro Public Library. According to the Arkansas Times, the Save Our Libraries campaign announced the donation Tuesday by Roberts, who is best known for her more than 200 romance novels. Those...
whiterivernow.com
Fulton County man dies in residential fire
A Fulton County man died in a fire at his residence Monday night, according to Mountain Home news outlet KTLO. The radio station says Louis Breeding, 73, of Elizabeth was pronounced dead at the scene while another individual was treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters from Viola and Byron responded to...
KTLO
Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25, Mountain Home (Roller)
Mr. Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25 years, 11 months, 28 days, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. He was born October 16, 1996 in South Bend, Indiana to Christopher and Cheryl Steinhiser. He went by his middle name Trevor. He enjoyed watching game shows. His favorite game shows were Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. He absolutely loved anything to do with water such as the lake and bath time. Trevor loved balloons, they made him very happy. He was easy to make laugh and he had such a pretty smile. Even though he could not speak, he would speak with his beautiful eyes. Trevor knew how to make everyone’s day.
Kait 8
Oct. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. One more cold morning before things start to feel more like fall rather than winter. A mix of 20s and 30s will greet you out of the door this morning and so will a layer of frost. You’ll probably need a few extra minutes to clear it.
whiterivernow.com
NHTSA, Sheriff Stephens, remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.
This week, the Independence County Sheriff’s Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Arkansas to remind drivers about the dangers and consequences of texting and distracted driving. This annual campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national U Drive. U Text....
KATV
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
whiterivernow.com
Region 8 News: Miller sentenced to 40 years in Rebekah Gould murder
Region 8 News is reporting the man charged in the murder of Rebekah Gould has been sentenced to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he waived his right to a jury trial in Izard County Circuit Court this morning. William Alma Miller, 45, was charged two years...
whiterivernow.com
40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races this weekend
Beans will be cooking in the autumn air as the 40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races begin in Mountain View, Ark. this weekend. Live music, food vendors, an artisan market, lots of beans, and the famous outhouse races will all be part of the fun. The action begins...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Steven “Steve” Lorne Morrison
Steven “Steve” Lorne Morrison, 67, of Fox, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Steve was born on October 8, 1955, in Clinton, Arkansas to the late Horace Doyle and Ruby L. (Cornett) Morrison. Steve owned a trucking company specializing in hauling logs and worked in law enforcement for many years. Steve was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and dancing. In addition to being a hardworking, accomplished man, he was a man of his word and taught his children the same values. Steve will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
whiterivernow.com
Artoberfest arts and music fest this weekend in downtown Batesville
Downtown Batesville will celebrate arts and music this Saturday as Artoberfest takes over Main Street. The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is hosting the sixth annual Artoberfest, an arts and music festival on Main Street, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. The festival will feature over...
Kait 8
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it for the third time in a week. Abilities Unlimited is a non-profit dedicated to bettering the lives of people with disabilities. The non-profit has three retail locations that sell...
KYTV
1 dead in fire in Fulton County, Ark.
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire in Fulton County. The fire happened at a home in Gepp. Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived. Chief Deputy Jake Smith confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews from Viola and Byron responded to the scene for around three hours.
Plea agreement expected in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
KTLO
Murder charges against Shepherd dropped
Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
KTLO
Volunteer fireman sentenced for stealing guns and money from burning house
A volunteer fireman accused of stealing items from a home while fighting a blaze at the residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Nineteen-year-old William Hartwell Cooke V was charged with taking two guns and about $560 in cash while in the house along Bayless Court in Gassville. He...
Kait 8
Fire crews respond to house fire
LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
KTLO
2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles
Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
