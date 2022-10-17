ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

New emergency medical services facility coming to Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is making sure a Randolph County community has more resources when it comes to sudden medical situations. On Thursday, Oct. 20, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new ProMed EMS Central Station in Pocahontas. President and CEO Ken Kelley said ProMed has...
POCAHONTAS, AR
KTLO

Effort to save Jonesboro library gets big boost from famous author

Bestselling author Nora Roberts has made a $25,000 donation to help fight against an effort to defund the Craighead County/Jonesboro Public Library. According to the Arkansas Times, the Save Our Libraries campaign announced the donation Tuesday by Roberts, who is best known for her more than 200 romance novels. Those...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Fulton County man dies in residential fire

A Fulton County man died in a fire at his residence Monday night, according to Mountain Home news outlet KTLO. The radio station says Louis Breeding, 73, of Elizabeth was pronounced dead at the scene while another individual was treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters from Viola and Byron responded to...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. Christopher Trevor Steinhiser, 25 years, 11 months, 28 days, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in Springfield, Missouri. He was born October 16, 1996 in South Bend, Indiana to Christopher and Cheryl Steinhiser. He went by his middle name Trevor. He enjoyed watching game shows. His favorite game shows were Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right. He absolutely loved anything to do with water such as the lake and bath time. Trevor loved balloons, they made him very happy. He was easy to make laugh and he had such a pretty smile. Even though he could not speak, he would speak with his beautiful eyes. Trevor knew how to make everyone’s day.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Oct. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. One more cold morning before things start to feel more like fall rather than winter. A mix of 20s and 30s will greet you out of the door this morning and so will a layer of frost. You’ll probably need a few extra minutes to clear it.
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

NHTSA, Sheriff Stephens, remind drivers: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

This week, the Independence County Sheriff’s Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Arkansas to remind drivers about the dangers and consequences of texting and distracted driving. This annual campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national U Drive. U Text....
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races this weekend

Beans will be cooking in the autumn air as the 40th annual Bean Fest & Championship Outhouse Races begin in Mountain View, Ark. this weekend. Live music, food vendors, an artisan market, lots of beans, and the famous outhouse races will all be part of the fun. The action begins...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Steven “Steve” Lorne Morrison

Steven “Steve” Lorne Morrison, 67, of Fox, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Steve was born on October 8, 1955, in Clinton, Arkansas to the late Horace Doyle and Ruby L. (Cornett) Morrison. Steve owned a trucking company specializing in hauling logs and worked in law enforcement for many years. Steve was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and dancing. In addition to being a hardworking, accomplished man, he was a man of his word and taught his children the same values. Steve will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and friends.
FOX, AR
whiterivernow.com

Artoberfest arts and music fest this weekend in downtown Batesville

Downtown Batesville will celebrate arts and music this Saturday as Artoberfest takes over Main Street. The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is hosting the sixth annual Artoberfest, an arts and music festival on Main Street, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. The festival will feature over...
BATESVILLE, AR
KYTV

1 dead in fire in Fulton County, Ark.

GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – A person died after a fire in Fulton County. The fire happened at a home in Gepp. Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed when they arrived. Chief Deputy Jake Smith confirmed there were multiple family members inside the house at the time of the fire. Crews from Viola and Byron responded to the scene for around three hours.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Murder charges against Shepherd dropped

Charges against a man for participating in the murder of then 20-year-old Tyler Pickett of Mountain Home in late June 2019 were dropped during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-year-old Jeffery Scott Shepherd, who lived in Salesville at the time of the crime, was initially charged with...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Fire crews respond to house fire

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
LAKE CITY, AR
KTLO

2 MH residents injured in accident involving 3 vehicles

Two Mountain Home residents were transported to Baxter Health Saturday evening following an accident involving three vehicles in Douglas County. Forty-seven-year-old Nicole Hershberger had what were termed moderate injuries, and 48-year-old Matthew Hershberger suffered minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew Hershberger was the driver of a...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

