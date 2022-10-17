Read full article on original website
Cataract Surgery More Common in Patients With Parkinson Disease Prior to Diagnosis
Patients with Parkinson disease (PD) from Finland reported a higher incidence rate of cataract surgeries prior to PD diagnosis vs those without the condition, potentially due to other eye diseases and prodromal symptoms of PD. An elevated incidence of cataract surgery was shown to precede diagnosis of Parkinson disease, according...
Emphasizing Biomarker-Driven Treatment and Individualized Care Strategies for Patients With NSCLC
Millie Das, MD: The care for patients with non–small cell lung cancer will become more biomarker driven and individualized as we’re trying to understand resistance mechanisms to our targeted therapies and to immunotherapy. Ultimately, providing individualized treatment will provide better survival and quality of life for our patients, which is the ultimate goal.
Robotic Surgery Offers Potential New Strategy for Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma Resection
A new report consolidates existing research on hilar cholangiocarcinoma resection, but finds more work is needed to better evaluate the efficacy of robotic surgery in these patients. Robotic surgery may be the best option for patients in need of highly complex surgical resection operations for hilar cholangiocarcinoma (HC), but a...
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
Dr Neil Gross: QOL Improvement Likely Following Treatment With Cemiplimab for cSCC
Patients may be able to forgo radiation following use of cemiplimab to treat their resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), as it is likely to demonstrate significant improvement in quality of life (QOL) for patients and enable less invasive surgeries, noted Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Syncope May Increase Vasoreactivity Among Pediatric Patients With PAH
Although group 1 pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) with comorbid syncope has been linked to a poor prognosis among adults, this relationship remains uncertain in pediatric patients, prompting a new study. Higher rates of vasoreactivity were seen among pediatric patients who had comorbid group 1 pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and syncope—also...
Dr Steven Yeh: Xipere’s New Delivery Method Requires Patient, Physician Education
Patients with uveitis and their physicians may be very familiar with intravitreal injections, but triamcinolone acetonide injectable suspension (Xipere) has a novel delivery method, said Steven Yeh, MD, professor and the Stanley Truhlsen Jr. Chair in Ophthalmology at the Truhlsen Eye Institute, University of Nebraska Medical Center. Patients with uveitis...
Dr Jana Dickter Talks About Developments in HIV Treatment, Management
HIV antiretroviral therapy has changed and improved dramatically since it first became available, said Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope. Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, talks about how HIV treatment and management has...
A Large Proportion of Bleeds Are Untreated, Unreported in Hemophilia A
Untreated bleeds often go undocumented during clinical trials, but reporting these bleeding events could provide additional insight into therapy efficacy. A significant portion of bleeding events go untreated and unreported in patients with hemophilia A, a noninterventional study published in Research and Practice in Thrombosis and Haemostasis found. The study highlights a need for recording untreated bleeds in clinical trials and identifying why they go untreated.
At Last, Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Cancer Drug Discovery and Development
After spending more than 3 decades as a hematology/oncology researcher and physician, it is invigorating to be living in and working through a “golden age” in cancer research. The past 50 years have seen extraordinary strides in oncology treatment, leading to significant advances in patients’ outlook and quality...
Expanded Hepatitis B Vaccination Coverage Associated With Improved Cost Savings, Life Expectancy in Ethiopia
Compared with Ethiopia’s current nonmandatory hepatitis B vaccination program, expanded vaccination coverage among health care workers was shown to be more cost-effective and result in improved life expectancy gains. Expanded hepatitis B vaccination coverage was associated with significant cost savings and improved life expectancy gains among health care workers...
Updates in Lung Cancer Screening Represent Substantial Progress, but Multiple Barriers to Access Remain
The latest updates in lung cancer screening guidelines will help address disparities in certain populations, but multiple barriers including access to programs and payer coverage remain issues. Recent updates in lung cancer screening recommendations have addressed disparities in certain populations, but these changes are not enough to reduce disparities. In...
Wither the RO Model: Focusing on Access to Spread the Value of Radiation Therapy
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) has long advocated for an alternative payment model (APM) that recognizes the high-value care that radiation oncology provides to patients with cancer, and the society will continue to do so despite the indefinite delay of Medicare’s Radiation Oncology (RO) Model announced in August.
Dashboard Portrays SDOH Factors Affecting Children With Severe Asthma
The researchers said the index has the potential to help other organizations identify and assist populations with poverty and poor health. A recent pilot program in an emergency department in California showed how a dashboard can help identify patients—in this case, children with severe asthma—who need additional services due to poor social determinants of health (SDOH).
The Promise of Telehealth—a Cautionary Tale
Implications of Telehealth Use on the Future of Oncology Care. Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of a 2-part series on the rise of telehealth during COVID-19 and its implications. Part I appeared on ajmc.com on September 15, 2022. See https://bit.ly/3R3fMaV. Optimizing telehealth post COVID-19 will be a...
Dr Emily Brigham on the Burden of Climate Change and Urban Lung Health
Urban areas face a concentration of various pollutants that will be exacerbated by the increasing temperatures caused by climate change, and low-income residents likely have fewer resources to withstand negative health impacts, according to Emily Brigham, MD, MHS, of the University of British Columbia. On the last day of CHEST...
What We’re Reading: COVID-19 Rise in Europe; FDA Meeting on Pregnancy Drug; Insulin Costs Lead to Rations
Experts anticipate a rise in US COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths beginning in 3 to 4 weeks; Covis Pharma pushes to keep hydroxyprogesterone caproate (Makena) on the market; more than 1.3 million American adults with diabetes delayed purchasing or skipped or rationed insulin doses due to high costs. US COVID-19...
JDRF's Tom Robinson Talks About Goals, Reasoning Behind T1D Index
According to Tom Robinson, vice president of global access at JDRF, the creation of the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Index was prompted by a lack of basic data on the condition, such as how many people are living with and affected by T1D. The immediate goal of the Type 1...
Coverage From the Rutgers Pharmacy Conference
Evidence-Based Oncology, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 7. Featured coverage from the 70th Annual Roy A. Bowers Pharmaceutical Conference, held September 19, 2022. The theme for the 2022 conference was Innovation Through Crisis: Redefining Health Care Delivery. Stakeholders Address Innovative Strategies Driving Cancer Outcomes in New Jersey. In recognizing the...
Targeting the Youth Vaping Epidemic and Its Adverse Health Effects
Youths and young adults are the target demographic of sleek, colorful e-cigarette devices with flavorful nicotine. In the last few decades, the United States has made progress on smoking and lung cancer rates; however, this work is being undone by the rise of e-cigarettes among today’s youth, who are being targeted by big corporations who need new customers. During a panel at CHEST 2022, a group of experts outlined the current vaping epidemic, how pediatric populations are being affected, and the role of racial disparities.
