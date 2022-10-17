Read full article on original website
Prayer circle held for Green Bay 5-year-old killed in shooting
Police confirm Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley died after being shot Monday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.
Green Bay police chief asks for patience in shooting investigation
Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School. Green Bay was one of many schools across the country targeted by the 911 hoax. Local schools targeted in nationwide "swatting" hoax. Updated: 4 hours ago. Green Bay police say the call was linked to an app and an...
Green Bay man charged for attack on De Pere trail pleads no contest, has attempted homicide dropped
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was charged in connection with the East River Trail attack that left one woman injured in De Pere was in Brown County Court on Wednesday. 18-year-old Miles Cruz pleaded no contest to four separate charges, while the judge dismissed the charge...
Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School
A collaboration among Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College hopes to train 400 students, primarily those whose education and mental health suffered during the pandemic. Local doctor returns from Florida hurricane aid mission. Updated: 1 hour ago. An emergency medicine physician treated patients in tents in hurricane-stricken...
Two men trapped, injured in Manitowoc County rollover crash; deputies believe alcohol a factor
MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were trapped inside an SUV after it rolled over and came to a stop in a farm field in Manitowoc County on Wednesday. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on WIS 147, north of Sturm Road in Mishicot.
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
Shawano Co. Sheriff’s provide timeline of Pulaski area bonfire explosion, ‘gas and diesel fuel mixture’ put on fire
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on its continued investigation into the Pulaski area bonfire incident that happened on October 14. Deputies say that they have been able to identify about 60 people who were at the bonfire, and have...
Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
Fire in Fond du Lac leaves family without home, under investigation
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a Wednesday evening fire at a Fond du Lac residence. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on October 19 around 9:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported fire in the attic of a residence on the 400 block of North National Avenue. There was reportedly a fire in the attic.
Fundraiser Set Up to Benefit Family of Slain 5-year-old Girl
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — A fundraiser has been set up to benefit the family of a 5-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Green Bay this week. GoFundMe says the fundraiser has a $10,000 goal. Meanwhile, police have identified the girl as Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley. Officers say...
Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
Green Bay man convicted in deadly stabbing attack
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been convicted on several counts in the attack on a bartender and the fatal stabbing of a 70-year-old man in Green Bay. Wesley Brice, 24, appeared in Brown County Court Oct. 17 for a plea hearing. He pleaded no contest to five counts, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, False Imprisonment, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He was found guilty by the court.
