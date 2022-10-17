ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police chief asks for patience in shooting investigation

Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School. Green Bay was one of many schools across the country targeted by the 911 hoax. Local schools targeted in nationwide "swatting" hoax. Updated: 4 hours ago. Green Bay police say the call was linked to an app and an...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police respond to swatting hoax at Green Bay East High School

A collaboration among Goodwill, Rawhide Youth Services and Fox Valley Technical College hopes to train 400 students, primarily those whose education and mental health suffered during the pandemic. Local doctor returns from Florida hurricane aid mission. Updated: 1 hour ago. An emergency medicine physician treated patients in tents in hurricane-stricken...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mother of Green Bay shooting victim: "I need answers"

The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died

Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle tied to deadly Green Bay shooting located in southern Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The car in connection with the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was located in southern Wisconsin, police confirm. Local 5 News has confirmed with Crosby’s Heavy Duty Wrecker Service that the vehicle police were searching for was found in Beloit. The vehicle...
BELOIT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Fond du Lac leaves family without home, under investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a Wednesday evening fire at a Fond du Lac residence. According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, on October 19 around 9:30 p.m. crews responded to a reported fire in the attic of a residence on the 400 block of North National Avenue. There was reportedly a fire in the attic.
FOND DU LAC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fundraiser Set Up to Benefit Family of Slain 5-year-old Girl

GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — A fundraiser has been set up to benefit the family of a 5-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Green Bay this week. GoFundMe says the fundraiser has a $10,000 goal. Meanwhile, police have identified the girl as Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley. Officers say...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Deputies interview those who witnessed Pulaski area bonfire explosion

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a significant day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend. At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late-night party over the weekend […]
PULASKI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Former Grand Chute officer killed in crash in the line of duty

The town wants the companies to pay for past, present and future costs of PFAS investigations, cleanup, monitoring and more. Miles Jimmy Cruz entered no-contest pleas to the four lesser charges against him, avoiding a jury trial and potential life sentence. Mother of young shooting victim: "She was my everything"
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Family escapes house fire in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents escaped a house fire in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. At about 9:38 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of N. National Avenue for a report of fire in an attic of a single family home. A person...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man convicted in deadly stabbing attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been convicted on several counts in the attack on a bartender and the fatal stabbing of a 70-year-old man in Green Bay. Wesley Brice, 24, appeared in Brown County Court Oct. 17 for a plea hearing. He pleaded no contest to five counts, including 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, False Imprisonment, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He was found guilty by the court.
GREEN BAY, WI

