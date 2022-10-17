ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Free weekend health clinic available in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free pop-up clinic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2285 Frayser Blvd. The clinic will offer dental, vision and medical and OBGYN services. RAM said no identification...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

New women’s shelter opening without restrictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is opening in Memphis. What that means is restrictions are being removed so they can have a place to stay. The Hospitality Hub wants to help those experiencing homelessness. After more than a year of construction, this 2.2-acre facility is now home to one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How to fix the housing problem in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Experts agree: There is not enough quality, affordable housing in Memphis. The WREG Problem Solvers have covered issues all over the city where renters tell us they’re frustrated. “I would just love to have a maintenance man when I need it,” said Gloria Cochran at the Garden View apartments. “You wouldn’t like […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Exhibit at Crosstown Concourse pairs art with science

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art of Science is an exhibit at Crosstown Concourse that explores the science that medical researches work with everyday to save lives. This exhibit is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Local artists paired with medical...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis residents may face danger from chemical, EPA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning South Memphis residents about a dangerous chemical polluting the air and potentially causing cancer. Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department had a public meeting to discuss solutions. The EPA is reaching out to hundreds of South Memphis residents about a chemical used at Sterilization Services of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County native crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Memphis

UPDATE: TVA says it will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

