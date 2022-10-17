Read full article on original website
Free weekend health clinic available in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free pop-up clinic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2285 Frayser Blvd. The clinic will offer dental, vision and medical and OBGYN services. RAM said no identification...
MLGW announces 2022 student poster contest | Here's what you can win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW has announced the theme, prize and entry deadline for their 2022 student poster contest. The theme this year is disaster preparedness and they’re asking students to help design the newest MLGW Power League Superhero, “Crisis Crusher.”. The contest is designed to allow students...
Here's how non-profit organizations can apply for Memphis City Council Community Grant Program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council Community Grant Program reopened its application period and is now accepting grant applications until October 31. Those who wish to apply for the grant program must apply online. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on the final day. To apply...
New women’s shelter opening without restrictions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is opening in Memphis. What that means is restrictions are being removed so they can have a place to stay. The Hospitality Hub wants to help those experiencing homelessness. After more than a year of construction, this 2.2-acre facility is now home to one […]
How to fix the housing problem in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Experts agree: There is not enough quality, affordable housing in Memphis. The WREG Problem Solvers have covered issues all over the city where renters tell us they’re frustrated. “I would just love to have a maintenance man when I need it,” said Gloria Cochran at the Garden View apartments. “You wouldn’t like […]
Exhibit at Crosstown Concourse pairs art with science
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art of Science is an exhibit at Crosstown Concourse that explores the science that medical researches work with everyday to save lives. This exhibit is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Local artists paired with medical...
South Memphis residents may face danger from chemical, EPA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning South Memphis residents about a dangerous chemical polluting the air and potentially causing cancer. Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department had a public meeting to discuss solutions. The EPA is reaching out to hundreds of South Memphis residents about a chemical used at Sterilization Services of […]
Early voting kicks off in Shelby County, where voters cast ballots on the first new machines in 15 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting kicked off Wednesday in Shelby County, where for election organizers, a long, long wait is over. For the first time since 2006, voters cast their ballots on new state-of-the-art machines those running elections said are more secure, easier to use and quicker to count votes.
RiverArtsFest returns to Downtown Memphis for 16th anniversary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — RiverArtsFest returns to Downtown Memphis once again for its 16th anniversary. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 on Riverside Dr. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event still stands as the region's longest running arts festival, featuring more...
Houston Chronicle
Whites now more likely to die from covid than Blacks: Why the pandemic shifted
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Skill Wilson had amassed more than three decades of knowledge as a paramedic, first in Memphis and then in Fayette County. Two places that felt like night and day. With only five ambulances in the county and the nearest hospital as much as 45 minutes away, Skill...
University of Memphis Dietitian trains students on proper nutrition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday October 18th, ten 9th grade girls from Hutchison School visited the R. Brad Martin Student Wellness Center at the University of Memphis, in the Tiger Food Lab, to learn about healthy eating, cooking techniques, and steps to becoming a Dietitian. The Tiger Food Lab houses...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
National Youth Confidence Day helps children build up their self-esteem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Helping children gain the confidence to become successes in the future: that was the goal of National Youth Confidence Day. Two Memphis empowerment organizations celebrated Youth Confidence Day Thursday at Belle Forest Community School. They talked to kids about how to love themselves and build up their self-esteem.
Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
PHOTOS: Low Mississippi River levels send boats ashore in Memphis
UPDATE: TVA says it will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Beached boats are sitting in the mud of the mighty Mississippi in Memphis, and it’s a pretty wild sight to see. NOAA forecasts that the Mississippi River in Memphis is expected to reach -10.8 feet by November 1, which would […]
22 pounds of fentanyl found during I-40 traffic stop, officials say
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Over $200M worth of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop on I-40 on Thursday, October 20, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force. Agents said they pulled over a 2011 Nissan Maxima on I-40 near the Shelby County and Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag and failure to exercise due care.
Mississippi River reaches record low level in Memphis
The Mississippi River has reached -10.7 feet and is continuing to drop. This beats the previous record of -10.70 feet in 1988.
localmemphis.com
What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
Hazardous fumes are filling up the Memphis air, EPA warns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency told the City of Memphis Sterilization Services of Tennessee on Florida St. could be putting out hazardous fumes into the air. The plant uses a colorless, odorless gas called ethylene oxide, or EtO, to clean medical equipment. This week, members of the...
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
