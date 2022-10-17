Read full article on original website
Video shows gunmen hanging out of car window while shooting at paramedics
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows what looks like a scene out of a movie: two paramedics duck as shots are fired just feet in front of their ambulance. The intense video was taken in Chicago's Jackson Park neighborhood. The incident happened a few weeks ago, but what played out is the repeated illustration of the recklessness and disregard for life from the many who carry illegal guns. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, gunshots came from shooters hanging out of the back window of a sedan driving near 67th and South Shore. Those rounds went off right in front of the two...
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for CTA robbery is found 7 miles from home, claimed to be trying to catch a dog: prosecutors
A Chicago man on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for allegedly robbing a woman at knifepoint on a CTA train was found seven miles away from his home last week, prosecutors say. Officials said he told officers who tracked him down that he had to leave his house because he was trying to catch the family dog.
South Side bank robbed at gunpoint Thursday
CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank on the South Side Thursday afternoon. At around noon, authorities responded to a BMO Harris branch located in the 3400 block of South Archer Avenue on the report of a bank robbery. The FBI said a...
fox32chicago.com
4 guns recovered, 5 facing charges after running from police outside Joliet gas station
JOLIET, Ill. - Five teens are facing charges after four loaded guns were recovered during a police foot chase Thursday evening near a Joliet gas station. Joliet police officers were on patrol around 7:40 p.m. in the first block of McDonough Street when they say five males standing outside a convenience store wearing ski masks and dark clothing, police said.
Cook County Sheriff Urges Drivers to Register Vehicles for Tracking to Reduce Carjackings
Drivers in Cook County now have a new way to try to deter carjackings and recover stolen cars more quickly. "Our city and the people in it are rightfully terrified," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart on Thursday. "You cannot really think of a crime that could be more terrifying than somebody coming up to you when you’re in the security of your car and having a gun pulled on you."
42-year-old USPS carrier robbed in Bucktown
CHICAGO — A USPS mail carrier was robbed Thursday afternoon in Bucktown. It happened at around 12:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Oakley. Police said a 42-year-old entered a building and was approached by an unknown suspect with a firearm. The National Association of Letter Carriers Chicago...
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
cwbchicago.com
THPT! THPT! THPT! THPT! Chicago police helicopter tracks down armed robbery crew after Tuesday night hold-up spree
Two men are facing charges after a Chicago police helicopter tracked their vehicle across the city on Tuesday evening following a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, West Town, and the West Loop. Detectives are working to link the men to a 45-minute robbery spree that began around 9:23...
At least 19 Chicago robberies connected to specific Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp items, police warn
Almost all of the 19 robberies have happened in broad daylight.
Suburban Man Witnesses, Records Brazen Carjacking on Dan Ryan Expressway
An ironworker from Joliet has heard stories about people being carjacked in Chicago before, but he never imagined he'd be a witness to one on a Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway. "I wish that guy was off the streets, seeing how he could have hurt somebody really bad,...
Chicago police: Man wounded in drive-by shooting in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in a drive-by on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon. Around 1:56 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 2100 block of E. 71st Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The victim was...
Police: Armed robbers in Englewood luring victims via social media
Chicago Police have issued an alert concerning a months-long string of robberies in the Englewood neighborhood during which social media has been used to lure unsuspecting victims.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
Naty's Pizza on Southwest Side hit with lawsuit from delivery drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Pizzeria on Chicago's Southwest Side got hit with a lawsuit from its own delivery drivers.Delivery drivers rallied outside Naty's Pizza on South Kedzie Avenue. The drivers accused the business of failing to pay base hourly wages or proper overtime."The law is very serious that employees should be paid properly, and in this case, employees were not," said attorney Karen Engelhardt.The drivers also claimed Naty's isn't reimbursing them for gas costs.CBS 2 spoke with the manager at Naty's who said the business is still looking into the lawsuit, however they said they are committed to working out any issues with their drivers.
‘It’s unacceptable’: Couple celebrating birthday targeted in West Loop armed robbery spree
The robbers made off with the victim's Louis Vuitton purse, her wallet, and the male victim's cash.
16-year-old charged with carjacking 72-year-old man, then crashing vehicle on South Side
Chicago police said the carjacking took place at Sacramento Avenue and West 87th Street when a 16-year-old pulled a 72-year-old man from his car in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the city’s South Side. The teenager is set to appear in court Wednesday
fox32chicago.com
10 people charged in fentanyl-laced drug trafficking ring on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A federal drug trafficking investigation has leas to charges against ten people for allegedly conspiring to sell at least 35 kilograms of fentanyl-laced drugs on the West Side of Chicago. During the multi-year probe, law enforcement seized more than a kilogram of narcotics, as well as 13 firearms...
wjol.com
Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
