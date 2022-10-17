ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Jan 6 committee subpoenas Donald Trump and wants him to testify on 14 November

Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House committee.The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.Earlier, Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500 after being found guilty for criminal contempt of Congress case after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.The Department of Justice recommended that the far-right agitator and former White House adviser should be given a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine. Meanwhile,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump records, testimony

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony related to the day’s violence. According to The Associated Press, the panel stated the former president “orchestrated” a...
