Read full article on original website
J Lo Baido
3d ago
say it like it really is .. he wasn't smuggling "migrant's". He was smuggling ILLEGALS. Migrants come here LEGALLY.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
New British Pub and Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FTucson, AZ
Historic 4th Avenue-Things to do in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Oscar Alday walked out of the jail while other arrestees were being released. He had been...
KTAR.com
Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
Pima County Attorney responds to jail death of Wade Welch
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has released a statement in response to the death of 37-year-old Wade Welch, who died in custody on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after corrections officers used tasers on him.
KOLD-TV
PCSD investigates shooting in Picture Rocks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Authorities say the shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Featherstone Drive. Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies said there was no danger to...
Tucson teacher charged with making threats towards state senator
A music teacher from a Tucson middle school is being charged with making a threat to an Arizona senator, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
KOLD-TV
Free To Kill: Criminal justice “breakdown” as domestic violence deaths rise
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A criminal justice breakdown in Pima County has led to an alarming spike in domestic violence deaths. They’re killings that some leaders say could have been prevented. The issue centers on collaboration or the lack of it. The wheels of justice has many...
Migrant rescued after left behind by smuggler
A Guatemalan man was rescued from the Baboquivari Mountains after he was left behind by a smuggler recently.
shsthepapercut.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Found in Tucson
Tucson Police Department recently busted a supply house for fentanyl near Speedway and Camino Seco. A public information officer for TPD said this “bust” led them to thousands of rainbow fentanyl pills. Police received reports of meth, fentanyl, and multiple firearms being sold at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, so TPD stopped a woman who was approaching the apartment. The woman was 41-year-old Monique Martinez. When she was stopped, the police found over 3,300 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of crack cocaine, half an ounce of heroin, and a 9-millimeter handgun. Martinez was charged with possession of narcotics for sale.
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 18 months in prison, fine for smuggling migrants
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and handed a $5,000 fine for his role in smuggling migrants into the United States, authorities said. Donald Douglas Scarlett III, 54, of Tucson, pleaded guilty in May of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Monday.
Pima County Judge: Dervish to be held without bond
At a court hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20, a Pima County Superior Court Judge says Murad Dervish will be held without bond.
Pima County Jail inmate deaths: Are they preventable?
It took one week in Pima County’s Jail for 18-year-old Sylvestre Inzunza to overdose twice on fentanyl. The second overdose took his life in February this year.
Suspect indicted in fatal shooting of University of Arizona professor
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor on campus earlier this month has been indicted on seven felony charges including first-degree murder, authorities said. Pima County prosecutors said a grand jury on Tuesday also charged 46-year-old Murad Dervish with...
Man sentenced to over a year in prison for smuggling migrants
A Tucson man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine for smuggling a migrant, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
Pima County constable to retire after being attacked during an eviction
Pima County Associate Presiding Justice for Precinct 1 Constable John Dorer is preparing to retire. He told KGUN 9 a recent attack encouraged him to make the decision.
Arizona man accused of trespassing at hospital
A man was arrested Thursday and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of improperly entering a hospital, where police say he has a history of trespassing, and also trespassing at a residence.
KOLD-TV
66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
Clements seeking a new trial, venue change in Tucson murder cases
Christopher Clements was convicted Sept. 30 of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of fentanyl pills are off the streets after Tucson Police Department’s Midtown Community Response Team busted a drug supply house near Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. Ofc. Frank Magos, public information officer for TPD, said the bust led them to 1,000 “rainbow...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
Ex-University of Arizona student accused of fatally shooting his professor on campus is indicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor on campus earlier this month has been indicted on seven felony charges including first-degree murder, authorities said. Pima County prosecutors said a grand jury on Tuesday also charged Murad Dervish with aggravated assault...
Comments / 2