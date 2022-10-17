ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 2

J Lo Baido
3d ago

say it like it really is .. he wasn't smuggling "migrant's". He was smuggling ILLEGALS. Migrants come here LEGALLY.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Authorities: Inmate escapes from Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Oscar Alday walked out of the jail while other arrestees were being released. He had been...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona woman sentenced 136 months in prison for elder wire fraud

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 136 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, authorities said. Koreasa Maria Williams, 47, of Tucson, was a licensed insurance agent who frauded an 80-year-old client of over $1 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

PCSD investigates shooting in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Authorities say the shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Featherstone Drive. Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies said there was no danger to...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
shsthepapercut.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Found in Tucson

Tucson Police Department recently busted a supply house for fentanyl near Speedway and Camino Seco. A public information officer for TPD said this “bust” led them to thousands of rainbow fentanyl pills. Police received reports of meth, fentanyl, and multiple firearms being sold at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, so TPD stopped a woman who was approaching the apartment. The woman was 41-year-old Monique Martinez. When she was stopped, the police found over 3,300 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of crack cocaine, half an ounce of heroin, and a 9-millimeter handgun. Martinez was charged with possession of narcotics for sale.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 18 months in prison, fine for smuggling migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced to 18 months in prison and handed a $5,000 fine for his role in smuggling migrants into the United States, authorities said. Donald Douglas Scarlett III, 54, of Tucson, pleaded guilty in May of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release Monday.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR News

Suspect indicted in fatal shooting of University of Arizona professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student accused of fatally shooting a professor on campus earlier this month has been indicted on seven felony charges including first-degree murder, authorities said. Pima County prosecutors said a grand jury on Tuesday also charged 46-year-old Murad Dervish with...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

66-year-old Tucson man arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing aggravated assault charges after an overnight incident on East Pima Street near North Swan Road. According to the Tucson Police Department, 66-year-old Bruce Justice was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault early on Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police seize 1,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills in supply-house bust

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of fentanyl pills are off the streets after Tucson Police Department’s Midtown Community Response Team busted a drug supply house near Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. Ofc. Frank Magos, public information officer for TPD, said the bust led them to 1,000 “rainbow...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy