Tucson Police Department recently busted a supply house for fentanyl near Speedway and Camino Seco. A public information officer for TPD said this “bust” led them to thousands of rainbow fentanyl pills. Police received reports of meth, fentanyl, and multiple firearms being sold at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard, so TPD stopped a woman who was approaching the apartment. The woman was 41-year-old Monique Martinez. When she was stopped, the police found over 3,300 fentanyl pills, half an ounce of crack cocaine, half an ounce of heroin, and a 9-millimeter handgun. Martinez was charged with possession of narcotics for sale.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO