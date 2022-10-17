Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Women’s Golf Brings Home Second Sweep of the Season at The Ally
WEST POINT, Miss. – Strong winds and freezing temperatures weren’t enough to cool off a red-hot Ole Miss women’s golf team at Old Waverly Golf Club on Tuesday, with the Rebels bringing home yet another tournament sweep on the fall season from The Ally. An even round...
Picayune Item
Statement on the death of MSU student-athlete
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most...
