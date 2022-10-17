Read full article on original website
Man convicted of murdering girlfriend, hiding body in St. Landry Parish in 2019
A Florida man was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, a 43-year-old Pineville woman whose body was found in a wooded area off Highway 103 in the Washington area in early April 2019. Robert McPhearson was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the death of...
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges
Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on October 17, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested an alleged drug dealer from Gheens, Louisiana, the previous week. On October 13, 2022, Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested.
Agencies report eight drug arrests over the weekend
St. Mary law enforcement agencies made eight arrests on drug charges over the weekend, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. Six of those arrests were in Morgan City. St. Mary deputies made two arrests on domestic abuse charges. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin...
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 18, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that in acknowledging Domestic Violence Awareness Month and domestic violence survivors they are asking for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
News notes
Concealed carry class Saturday The St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting aone-day multi-state concealed carry permit training class at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 211 W. Park Ave., Eunice. The course is $100 and $80 for a spouse or renewal. The course includes fingerprints, notary or online help, application, classroom, range, and a hot Cajun meal. The course is taught by the certified police…
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k
Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness
Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF). Tabitha Verdine, 39, faces a simple arson charge, according to LDAF. LDAF said that Verdine set several fires...
10 juvenile offenders now in area of Louisiana adult prison
BRIDGE CITY, La. (AP) — Ten young offenders from a suburban New Orleans juvenile lockup plagued by violence and escapes were transferred to the state’s main adult prison Tuesday, a temporary move allowed by a federal judge over the objections of criminal justice advocates and the young inmates’ families.
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation
Louisiana Man Charged with Rape and Indecent Behavior with A Juvenile After an October 12 Investigation. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of a Cut Off man for alleged child rape on October 14, 2022. Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was taken into custody on Thursday.
Louisiana Man Arrested by Agriculture and Forestry Agents in Connection with Theft of Over 1,000 Bushels of Wheat
Louisiana Man Arrested by Agriculture and Forestry Agents in Connection with Theft of Over 1,000 Bushels of Wheat. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) revealed on October 18, 2022, that on October 13, a Concordia Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors of the Brand Commission. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Tensas Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission.
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the state of Louisiana gave a firsthand look at the new renovated juvenile facility at Angola. The facility will hold dozens of juveniles in the coming weeks. The young offenders will temporarily move from the Bridge City in Jefferson Parish, a place that has...
Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
Louisiana grandmother launches GoFundMe for slain babies’ funeral expenses
Brandy Marter-Moreno is asking for the community's help to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
Eunice News to publish names of locals owed money by state
Next Thursday in The Eunice News, you’ll find a list of St. Landry Parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr. The list to be published Oct 27 will have names of parish residents who have…
Louisiana State Police searching for vehicle in hit and run crash that killed a pedestrian
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday morning. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of David Gilbert, 54, of White Castle. Gilbert was walking east in the westbound lane of Louisiana Highway 998 when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
