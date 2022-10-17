ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges

Alleged Drug Dealer in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Hydrocodone, and Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on October 17, 2022, that narcotics agents arrested an alleged drug dealer from Gheens, Louisiana, the previous week. On October 13, 2022, Cameron Rodrigue, 22, was arrested.
GHEENS, LA
stmarynow.com

Agencies report eight drug arrests over the weekend

St. Mary law enforcement agencies made eight arrests on drug charges over the weekend, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. Six of those arrests were in Morgan City. St. Mary deputies made two arrests on domestic abuse charges. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Domestic Violence Suspects During Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 18, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that in acknowledging Domestic Violence Awareness Month and domestic violence survivors they are asking for the assistance of the public in apprehending the following suspects wanted for Domestic Violence offenses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
Eunice News

News notes

Concealed carry class Saturday The St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting aone-day multi-state concealed carry permit training class at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 211 W. Park Ave., Eunice. The course is $100 and $80 for a spouse or renewal. The course includes fingerprints, notary or online help, application, classroom, range, and a hot Cajun meal. The course is taught by the certified police…
EUNICE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k

Former City Marshal’s Office Employee in Louisiana Arrested for Malfeasance in Office In Connection with the Alleged Theft of Approximately $20k. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on October 13, 2022, that in March 2022, the Leesville City Marshal’s Office (LCMO) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) about a criminal complaint against a former employee. According to LCMO, a former employee named Gary Scott, 47, allegedly misappropriated monies while working for the Marshal’s Office.
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness

Four Louisiana Men Sentenced to Multiple Life Sentenced in Connection with the Murder of a Federal Witness. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Stanton, and Age Jr.’s son, Louis Age III, a/k/a “Big Lou”, Ronald Wilson a/k/a “Tank”, and Stanton Guillory a/k/a “Nan-Nan”, all from New Orleans, Louisiana were all sentenced on October 13, 2022, by United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to multiple terms of life imprisonment for their roles in the murder of a federal witness in a health care fraud case out of the Middle District of Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF). Tabitha Verdine, 39, faces a simple arson charge, according to LDAF. LDAF said that Verdine set several fires...
STARKS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested by Agriculture and Forestry Agents in Connection with Theft of Over 1,000 Bushels of Wheat

Louisiana Man Arrested by Agriculture and Forestry Agents in Connection with Theft of Over 1,000 Bushels of Wheat. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) revealed on October 18, 2022, that on October 13, a Concordia Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors of the Brand Commission. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Tensas Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Motorcycle accident claims the life of Louisiana native

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut-off native was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The Louisiana State Police (LSP) was called to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle near Valentine Bridge shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 26-year-old Destyn Allinson was riding a curve on their 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Eunice News

Eunice News to publish names of locals owed money by state

Next Thursday in The Eunice News, you’ll find a list of St. Landry Parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr. The list to be published Oct 27 will have names of parish residents who have…
EUNICE, LA

