Picayune Item
No. 52 Malesevic Punches Ticket To ITA Nationals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala., – Mississippi State’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, Nemanja Malesevic, reeled off a pair of singles wins on Monday to advance to the final of the ITA Southern Regional. Malesevic’s appearance in the final also qualified the 52nd-ranked junior for next month’s ITA Fall National Championships...
Picayune Item
Volleyball Heads To South Carolina For A Midweek Matchup
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mississippi State volleyball heads to Columbia, S.C. for a midweek matchup Wednesday at the Carolina Volleyball Center. First serve on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed online courtesy of SECN+ or watch ESPN and live stats will be available through StatBroadcast.
Picayune Item
No. 3 Ranked Bulldogs Complete The Ally
West Point, Miss. – The third-ranked Bulldogs closed the book on another year of their annual home event on Tuesday. After 54 holes from Old Waverly, State finished third with 22-over par (886). In her last event in front of the Bulldog faithful, Hannah Levi led MSU through the...
Picayune Item
Statement on the death of MSU student-athlete
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most...
Picayune Item
Women’s Golf Brings Home Second Sweep of the Season at The Ally
WEST POINT, Miss. – Strong winds and freezing temperatures weren’t enough to cool off a red-hot Ole Miss women’s golf team at Old Waverly Golf Club on Tuesday, with the Rebels bringing home yet another tournament sweep on the fall season from The Ally. An even round...
Picayune Item
Bulldog Trio Among Leaders Entering Final Round At North Alabama Invite
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Three of Mississippi State’s four individuals at the North Alabama Invite are sitting at the top of the leaderboard after two rounds of play. Of the six players to finish Monday under par, the Bulldogs produced three. Alejandro Pedryc currently sits tied for the lead...
