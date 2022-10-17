This past Saturday the Picayune Maroon Tide swim team competed in the South State championships and clinched more than a dozen state championship qualifying times. “The Picayune Swim Team has had a very successful season. All the swimmers showed up to South State and all swam their best. Out of the 16 we took to South State, 14 will be taking the trip up to Tupelo this Friday,” said Head Coach Rachel Rutherford.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO