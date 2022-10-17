Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Pearl River preparing for final stretch of 2022 campaign
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River football team is set to hit the road for the last time in the 2022 campaign Saturday as it takes on Southwest. The game serves as the Bears’ Homecoming and kicks off at 5 p.m. Pearl River enters the contest fresh off...
Picayune Item
Picayune MBB will look new but will aspire for the same goal
Picayune boys basketball will start from scratch to work toward another final four appearance. “We want to go back again, it really hurt last year that we lost. But we’re going to be hungry to win.” said junior forward Dakeith Quinn. Picayune concluded the 2021-22 season 19-8 overall,...
Picayune Item
Pearl River falls at No. 15 Gulf Coast State
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Pearl River Volleyball team continued its road trip on Tuesday, taking on No. 15 Gulf Coast State. The Wildcats fought hard throughout the match but fell short, 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15). SET ONE. Pearl River (18-11 overall) opened the scoring in set one by...
Picayune Item
Davis brothers lead Pearl River men to second-place finish
SIKESTON, Mo. — The Pearl River rodeo team had another solid showing last weekend at the Three Rivers College rodeo. The men’s team earned its second straight second-place finish while the women’s team captured sixth place. “The guys did really good, but we still had a couple...
Picayune Item
Lady Hornets basketball set goal to reach Jackson.
The Poplarville Lady Hornets basketball team has a goal of being in this year’s 4A state champions. Last year the Lady Hornets made it to the first round of the playoffs but lost to Pass Christian. Second-year Head Coach Steve Willey said this year’s team is a little more...
Picayune Item
Pearl River golf ties for fifth in Meridian Invitational
MERIDIAN, Miss. — The Pearl River golf team closed out its fall slate of MACCC events last week, tying for fifth place in the Meridian Invitational. The Wildcats sat in second place after round one but could not hold on to its advantage on day two. The tournament was...
Picayune Item
Mixed doubles fundraiser set for Nov. 5
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast Tennis teams are holding their annual Mixed Doubles Tournament on Nov. 5. The event will take place at the MGCCC Tennis Complex on the Perkinston Campus starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee will be $50 per player, with each duo guaranteed three...
WDAM-TV
Miss. Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – Eight more have been selected to join the best of Mississippi’s athletes, coaches and athletic administrators. The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 Wednesday. The group includes four former National Football League players, a pair of coaches, a Major League pitcher and the Hall’s first marksman.
Picayune Item
Picayune sending over a dozen swimmers to State Championships
This past Saturday the Picayune Maroon Tide swim team competed in the South State championships and clinched more than a dozen state championship qualifying times. “The Picayune Swim Team has had a very successful season. All the swimmers showed up to South State and all swam their best. Out of the 16 we took to South State, 14 will be taking the trip up to Tupelo this Friday,” said Head Coach Rachel Rutherford.
Picayune Item
Arlis Grice
Arlis Frank Grice, Jr. of Picayune, Mississippi, 86, passed away on October 18, 2022. He had been a resident of Picayune for the last 37 years. Arlis was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, Picayune, Mississippi. Arlis was a Southern Baptist pastor for 50 years, preaching throughout Mississippi and in the New Orleans, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee areas. He enjoyed woodworking and horses.
Picayune Item
William Carey University to hold alumni rally at Blanc and Brick
William Carey University graduates are invited to attend an alumni rally in Slidell on Thursday, Oct. 27. The “Celebrate Carey” rally will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blanc and Brick, 2144 1st St. Guests can grab some supper, swap stories, win door prizes, enjoy jazzy...
mgccc.edu
MGCCC announces Homecoming Royalty and Queens during annual celebration
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College held its 2022 Homecoming Day celebration on October 15 at the Perkinston Campus. During the day’s festivities, Homecoming Royalty from each campus were introduced and Homecoming Queens were announced. Royalty included the following:. HARRISON COUNTY CAMPUS. BRYLLE RAVEN PRINCE. 2022 Homecoming Queen. Brylee is...
deltanews.tv
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Mississippi
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
WLOX
Moss Point School District making push for greater gains
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - One month ago, the Moss Point School District made an unexpected move by putting superintendent Shannon Vincent on administrative leave. So far, the transition seems to be a smooth one. Wednesday morning, the district’s new interim superintendent told the Moss Point Area Council of the...
Picayune Item
Birth Announcements
Chelsea Lizet Moss and Joseph Hill of Waveland, announce the birth of their daughter, Bailey Reyn Hill, born on Oct. 2, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital. Brandi Nicole Chuter and Michael Anthony Chuter of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Emersyn Rayne Chuter, born on Oct. 10, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.
Picayune Item
Heidi Harriel, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week
Heidi Harriel, a transitional kindergarten teacher at Poplarville Lower Elementary, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week. She has been working within the Poplarville School District for the past three years. This is year is her first as a certified teacher. Her favorite part of...
Picayune Item
Ozie Mae Price Turner
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2Timothy 4:7. Ozie Mae Price Turner, age 82, received her wings on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Picayune, MS. She was born in Edwards, MS on October 23, 1939 to the late Judge Price, Sr., and Lucille West Price.
WPMI
Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
WLOX
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight crash on I-10 near the Long Beach exit killed one person and sent another to the hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Frank Culler from Saint Amant, Louisiana. Switzer says Culler was driving back from Florida, where he was helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup.
Mississippi officials investigating officer-involved shooting on Gulf Coast
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Gulf Coast. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) reports in a press release an officer-involved shooting involving Jackson County Sheriff’s Office that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, around 3:30 P.M. near Old Biloxi Road in Vancleave. MBI is currently...
