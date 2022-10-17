ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret LA

13 Haunted Places That You Can Visit In Los Angeles This Halloween

Our favorite part of Halloween is indulging in treats and the adrenaline rush from being scared. What if we told you that you could have the best of both worlds? Los Angeles is full of history, which means it’s also full of eerie energy ranging from the good, and the bad to just downright creepy. Below is our perfectly curated list haunted locations in Los Angeles you can visit, as recommended by our favorite spooky expert Ansley AKA Spooky Foodie on TikTok. Do you dare scroll? Before El Cid was the iconic Flamenco venue we know today, it lived several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 Ways to Experience Paris This Fall Without Leaving LA

Iconic, romantic and one-of-a-kind, Paris is one of the most magical cities in the world. From the food to the fashion, the City of Light truly has it all. That said, if you’re looking to take a trip without the 11-hour flight, Los Angeles has a blossoming French scene that is worth exploring. Whether you’re looking for the best escargot in the city or you’re in need of a cultural kick at a renowned museum, these are the eight best ways to get a true taste of Paris without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Renovating trends that are popular in LA right now

Los Angeles is one of the best cities in both the US and the world. With a population of nearly 4 million people, it is the second largest American city after New York City. This sprawling metropolis is home to the Hollywood film industry, a community that’s ethnically and culturally diverse, as well as a warm, pleasing temperate climate that is, according to some, the one in which people feel most comfortable.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles

Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sdvoice.info

Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’

Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Santa Monica Pier

The Santa Monica Pier still ranks among Los Angeles' most-recognized landmarks. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at the incredible history behind it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailytitan.com

Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction

If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
ANAHEIM, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)

Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever

DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
DOWNEY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LATACO

The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever

For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

