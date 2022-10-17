Read full article on original website
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
13 Haunted Places That You Can Visit In Los Angeles This Halloween
Our favorite part of Halloween is indulging in treats and the adrenaline rush from being scared. What if we told you that you could have the best of both worlds? Los Angeles is full of history, which means it’s also full of eerie energy ranging from the good, and the bad to just downright creepy. Below is our perfectly curated list haunted locations in Los Angeles you can visit, as recommended by our favorite spooky expert Ansley AKA Spooky Foodie on TikTok. Do you dare scroll? Before El Cid was the iconic Flamenco venue we know today, it lived several...
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s Gangster
Scary Halloween Ghost Stories At LA's Premiere Haunted Restaurant. It's the time of year for scary ghost stories, and what better way to celebrate than by listening to some of the most unsettling tales that have been told?
8 Ways to Experience Paris This Fall Without Leaving LA
Iconic, romantic and one-of-a-kind, Paris is one of the most magical cities in the world. From the food to the fashion, the City of Light truly has it all. That said, if you’re looking to take a trip without the 11-hour flight, Los Angeles has a blossoming French scene that is worth exploring. Whether you’re looking for the best escargot in the city or you’re in need of a cultural kick at a renowned museum, these are the eight best ways to get a true taste of Paris without leaving LA.
Renovating trends that are popular in LA right now
Los Angeles is one of the best cities in both the US and the world. With a population of nearly 4 million people, it is the second largest American city after New York City. This sprawling metropolis is home to the Hollywood film industry, a community that’s ethnically and culturally diverse, as well as a warm, pleasing temperate climate that is, according to some, the one in which people feel most comfortable.
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles is known for having some of the best street meats in the country. While it might seem like there are a million places to get your hands on a hot dog, we've found the best spots in LA to grab a bite.
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
Nury Martinez and the Unmaking of the ‘Great Mexican City’
Last week’s leaked audio of three Latino City Council members in Los Angeles is continuing to make waves in the city and across the country. Earlier this week, now former-Council President Nury Martinez, who is heard on the audio making racist remarks about Blacks, Indigenous Oaxacans and Jews, stepped down from her post as president and later resigned from the council. There are now calls for investigations into the city’s redistricting process as a result of the audio. But for author and essayist Richard Rodriguez, the political scandal obscures a deeper question about how a city where more than 200 languages are spoken in private homes imagines itself now and going forward.
5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator
The residential real estate flex du jour? In-home elevators. You’ll find them rising in these L.A. homes hitting the market The post 5 Los Angeles Homes That Come With an Elevator appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Look At This: Santa Monica Pier
The Santa Monica Pier still ranks among Los Angeles' most-recognized landmarks. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at the incredible history behind it.
Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction
If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
The 33 Best Things to do in Southern California (in 2022)
Sunny skies, laidback vibes, and pretty coastlines—these descriptions only capture a bit of Southern California’s charm. While most of the world may visit this half of California solely for Los Angeles, SoCal is home to plenty of natural and manmade spots worth visiting. You are reading: Fun things...
Downey’s Dia de los Muertos Festival returning bigger than ever
DOWNEY – One of the Southland’s signature events, the annual Downey Dia de Los Muertos Art Festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 am to 8 pm, in and around the Downey Civic Center on Firestone Blvd., across from Downey High School. Admission and parking are...
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever
For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
