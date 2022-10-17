Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
NHL
Comrie makes 46 saves for Sabres in win against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Eric Comrie made an NHL career-high 46 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday. Comrie, an Edmonton native, made his first start in his hometown. He made 22 saves in the third period for his first win with the Sabres since signing a two-year contract July 13.
NHL
PREVIEW: Panthers host Lightning for first Battle of Florida of 2022-23
SUNRISE, Fla. - There's always fireworks when these two clubs clash. Getting together for the first Battle of Florida of the 2022-23 season, the Florida Panthers will look to strike the first blow when they welcome the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning to FLA Live Arena on Friday. Despite being...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. SABRES
FLAMES (3-0-0) vs. SABRES (2-1-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli (2) Sabres:. Points - Rasmus Dahlin (4) Goals - Dahlin (3) Special Teams:. Flames:
NHL
PREVIEW: Kubalik, Red Wings face Blackhawks Friday at United Center
CHICAGO -- Detroit Red Wings forward Dominik Kubalik didn't have to wait long to play his first regular season game at the United Center against his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Kubalik, who played the last three seasons with the Blackhawks (1-2-0; 2 points) before signing a two-year deal with...
NHL
The Friday Forecheck: On Resilience, Leadership and Scoring-by-Committee
By far, the primary storyline of the Flyers' early season has been resilience. A team that went 5-36-4 when trailing first last season -- and winless when trailing at any point by two goals -- is off the 3-1-0 start this season despite having trailed first in every game and trailing by two goals in each of the last three games. Even in the Flyers' 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Philadelphia pushed back from a 2-0 deficit, getting the game to the third period tied.
NHL
RELEASE: McCabe Activated Off IR
Defenseman activated before the team takes on the Red Wings. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated defenseman Jake McCabe (neck) off injured reserve. The Blackhawks play in their home opener tonight against the Detroit Red Wings at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on NBC Sports Chicago, heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN, Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.
NHL
'Retro' Jersey Honors Ironmen
Team unveils this season's "Reverse Retro" jersey to be worn at four home games, beginning Nov. 13. Pre-order starts Thursday. The fan-friendly tradition of "Reverse Retro" jerseys is primed to include Kraken faithful for the first time. While new to the NHL, Seattle has more than 100 years of pro hockey history to inspire.
NHL
ARI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens look to pick up where they left off against the Penguins when they host the Coyotes at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third...
NHL
"Ask Art": Red Wings Mailbag
The fans' optimism has also generated many questions, so our very own Art Regner is the sage (his term) with the answers! So, let's get the puck rolling with the season debut of "Ask Art," the Red Wings' official mailbag. Who do you think is the most underrated player on...
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 21
* Juraj Slafkovsky tallied for the first time in his NHL career, while fellow No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin achieved a first-of-its-kind goal streak in the Sabres' victory at Scotiabank Saddledome. * Slafkovsky and Dahlin weren't the only No. 1 picks to shine Thursday, with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins...
NHL
RELEASE: adidas, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers are throwing it back to 2001 with this season's Reverse Retro jersey as adidas and the National Hockey League unveiled all 32 teams' uniforms on Thursday. Building on the success of the 2020 program, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams to design new Reverse...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ COL
Nikolaj Ehlers was on the ice to start during morning skate and took part of the line rushes but then skated off and did not return. Arniel said that Ehlers has been dealing with a nagging injury, will get treatment this afternoon and will be a game time decision. Ehlers has three assists in the Jets first two games. The Jets worked on the power play this morning without the Danish forward. Blake Wheeler joined Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey on one unit. The other unit had Nate Schmidt, Neal Pionk, Adam Lowry, Cole Perfetti and Sam Gagner.
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
NHL
Preds Drop Fourth Straight to Columbus
Blue Jackets Rally Late, Score Four Goals in Third Period. The Predators extended their losing streak to four games Thursday with a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus. Nashville's 'Herd' Line of Tanner Jeannot, Colton Sissons and Yakov Trenin combined for six points on the...
NHL
Dahlin sets NHL mark, Sabres deal Flames first loss
CALGARY -- Rasmus Dahlin became the first defenseman in NHL history to score in each of the first four games of a season in the Buffalo Sabres' 6-3 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Dahlin is also the second defenseman in Sabres history to have a...
NHL
Recap: Svechnikov Scores Three, But Canes Fall To Oilers
After playing a key role in Monday's victory over Seattle by contributing two goals in the second period, Svechnikov one-upped his own performance tonight. #37 struck twice in the middle stanza for a second consecutive contest, giving him his fourth and fifth goals of the year. Both showcasing his elite-level...
NHL
NHL, 32 teams release Diversity & Inclusion report
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL) and its 32 Clubs released a comprehensive report, 'Accelerating Diversity & Inclusion: NHL Report on Strategies, Initiatives and Progress,' highlighting intentional efforts to promote positive social change within the sport. The comprehensive report, which was presented to the Board of Governors earlier...
Comments / 0