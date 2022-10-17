By far, the primary storyline of the Flyers' early season has been resilience. A team that went 5-36-4 when trailing first last season -- and winless when trailing at any point by two goals -- is off the 3-1-0 start this season despite having trailed first in every game and trailing by two goals in each of the last three games. Even in the Flyers' 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Philadelphia pushed back from a 2-0 deficit, getting the game to the third period tied.

