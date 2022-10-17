ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Police investigate North Richland Hills murder; person of interest fatally shot in Southlake

By Chris Blake
 3 days ago

A person of interest in a North Richland Hills murder was fatally shot by police Monday afternoon in Southlake , authorities say.

The North Richland Hills murder took place near the intersection of Weyland Drive and Harwood Road, just southwest of Tarrant County College's northeast campus, police said.

North Richland Hills police narrowed down the search on the 28-year-old person of interest in connection to the crime. Police said witnesses told them the man left the scene in a grey or silver four-door sedan.

Authorities in Southlake were alerted to the vehicle description and attempted a traffic stop, which ended in the shooting.

