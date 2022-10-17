ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Prepare for infected mosquitos in Imperial County

By Karina Bazarte
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
The Public health officials recently found another mosquito pool positive for St. Louis Encephalitis - Karina Bazarte reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Public Health Officials recently found a mosquito pool positive for St. Louis Encephalitis and with the recent floods this weekend it is common for mosquitos to be attracted.

According to WestNile.ca.gov , there are about 3,057 mosquito samples from 25 counties that have tested positive for WNV in 2022 but not St. Louis Encephalitis.

Imperial County not being one of them.

Residents of Imperial County, need to prepare for mosquitos and reporter Karina Bazarte will have more this afternoon.

