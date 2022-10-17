Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OregonKristen WaltersMcminnville, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Deputies take 'armed, barricaded subject' into custody after brief standoff in Hazel Dell
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Deputies say someone is in custody after a brief standoff in the Hazel Dell area Thursday morning. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. there was a heavy police presence around Northeast 99th Street and 25th Avenue for “an armed barricaded subject.”
Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
Two accused of breaking into home in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
CAMAS, Wash. — Clark County deputies and police from Camas and Washougal arrested a man and a woman Thursday who they say burglarized a home in a Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone. A property owner in the 7500 block of Northeast Lessard Road spotted two people on a surveillance...
Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
Car used in Jefferson High School shooting found
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police confirmed Wednesday that a car found near Jefferson High School was linked to the shooting outside the school that injured two students Tuesday. Investigators said they found the white Hyundai sedan Tuesday just a few blocks away on Northeast Alberta near Vancouver Avenue. They...
Clark County officials identify two women in connection with Camas homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has identified two women found dead in two incidents, spanning two states. On October 9, 55-year-old Melissa J. Stephan of Oregon City was found dead in rural Camas, Washington. PAST COVERAGE | Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas...
Man stabbed on Hollywood MAX platform just after midnight, police looking for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police responded to the Hollywood Transit Center MAX platform just after midnight on the report of someone being stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police...
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist closes several roads east of Gresham
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and several vehicles near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive. Officials are saying to avoid the area. The intersection and nearby streets could be closed for several hours. This is a...
At least one student shot, another possibly shot, outside Jefferson High School
PORTLAND, Ore. — One student was shot and another injured Tuesday in a shooting outside Jefferson High School in North Portland. The shooting happened just before 4 p.m., soon after classes were let out for the day. A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and then a lot of yelling...
Record seizure in Yamhill County nets nearly 77,000 pounds of marijuana
YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Officials in Yamhill County have seized 76,930 pounds of processed marijuana, following a search warrant executed Tuesday, October 18. This is the largest marijuana seizure in the history of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. PAST COVERAGE | Around 500,000 pounds of illegal marijuana seized...
Three rob Vancouver pot shop at gunpoint
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three masked people robbed a pot shop last month at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies are asking the public for help in identifying them. The robbery happened at 11 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sticky’s Pot Shop at 9411 N.E....
Homicide detectives investigate death in Portland's Old Town neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead in Portland’s Old Town district on Wednesday morning. Someone initially called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a “person down” near Northwest 1st Avenue and Flanders Street. Arriving officers confirmed that the person...
Portland mother pleads for public's help to solve her son's homicide case from 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for the public's help to solve a homicide from seven years ago. According to Crime Stoppers of Oregon, Dion Matthews Jr., 23, was found by Portland Police on the night of Oct. 16 , 2015, after a shooting near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street.
Cleveland HS student struck, injured by driver 2 weeks after cyclist killed in crash
A student at Cleveland High School was hit and injured by a driver after school on Tuesday, just two weeks after a prominent Portland chef was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in the same area. Portland Public Schools confirmed that a Cleveland High student suffered minor...
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 26 in Clackamas County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32 in Clackamas County, Monday. The police were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. and discovered a vehicle-pedestrian crash. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Volvo, operated by Edgar Clark Jr.,...
Reynolds School District brings deputies back to high school
TROUTDALE, Ore. — After a year without school resource officers, there are two new deputies on campus at Reynolds High School. Staff with the district tell KATU that as their contract with Multnomah County was ending last year, the sheriff's office asked them to get both stakeholder and board approval before re-entering into a contract.
Pyrotechnics possibly used near where Nakia Creek Fire began, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office has released new information today about the vehicle of interest they're looking for in connection to the Nakia Creek Fire. Cell phone video was released yesterday of what is believed to be a white or light-colored Subaru, along with two women...
Police activity closes southbound I-5 on Interstate Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police activity closed the southbound lanes of the Interstate Bridge late Thursday night. At around 10:30 p.m., the Washington Department of Transportation said the left and center lanes were still closed. The right lane appeared to be open, a state traffic camera showed. No other details...
Missing 70-year-old woman found safe, Marion County deputies say
UPDATE: Marion County deputies say 70-year-old Carolyn Boaz has been found safe. Deputies in Marion County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman with health issues. Carolyn Boaz was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday walking in the area of Liberty Road South and...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': East side believes west side gets all the perks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Is your neighborhood getting the attention from the city that it deserves?. The neighbors living around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street feel left out, all while growing crime moves closer to where they’ve lived for years. They’re concerned they’re not getting the services and the response they feel the west side is getting.
