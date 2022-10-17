ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

KATU.com

Portland Police make arrest in Lloyd District homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 1100 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. PAST COVERAGE | Person shot, killed near Holladay Park in NE Portland's Lloyd District. Police took 31-year-old Andre J. Poston into custody...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Driver asleep behind the wheel in downtown Portland arrested after police find stolen gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested a driver who was found asleep in a car in downtown Portland Thursday morning with a stolen gun inside the vehicle, Portland Police said. The incident started at about 9 a.m. with reports of two people who appeared to be asleep inside a vehicle near Southwest 12th and Washington Street. Officers said they saw a gun under the driver’s leg.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Car used in Jefferson High School shooting found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police confirmed Wednesday that a car found near Jefferson High School was linked to the shooting outside the school that injured two students Tuesday. Investigators said they found the white Hyundai sedan Tuesday just a few blocks away on Northeast Alberta near Vancouver Avenue. They...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist closes several roads east of Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and several vehicles near Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast Orient Drive. Officials are saying to avoid the area. The intersection and nearby streets could be closed for several hours. This is a...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Three rob Vancouver pot shop at gunpoint

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three masked people robbed a pot shop last month at gunpoint, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies are asking the public for help in identifying them. The robbery happened at 11 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Sticky’s Pot Shop at 9411 N.E....
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Homicide detectives investigate death in Portland's Old Town neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was found dead in Portland’s Old Town district on Wednesday morning. Someone initially called 911 at about 10:15 a.m. to report a “person down” near Northwest 1st Avenue and Flanders Street. Arriving officers confirmed that the person...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 26 in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32 in Clackamas County, Monday. The police were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. and discovered a vehicle-pedestrian crash. The preliminary investigation revealed a white Volvo, operated by Edgar Clark Jr.,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Reynolds School District brings deputies back to high school

TROUTDALE, Ore. — After a year without school resource officers, there are two new deputies on campus at Reynolds High School. Staff with the district tell KATU that as their contract with Multnomah County was ending last year, the sheriff's office asked them to get both stakeholder and board approval before re-entering into a contract.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police activity closes southbound I-5 on Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police activity closed the southbound lanes of the Interstate Bridge late Thursday night. At around 10:30 p.m., the Washington Department of Transportation said the left and center lanes were still closed. The right lane appeared to be open, a state traffic camera showed. No other details...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Missing 70-year-old woman found safe, Marion County deputies say

UPDATE: Marion County deputies say 70-year-old Carolyn Boaz has been found safe. Deputies in Marion County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman with health issues. Carolyn Boaz was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday walking in the area of Liberty Road South and...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': East side believes west side gets all the perks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Is your neighborhood getting the attention from the city that it deserves?. The neighbors living around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street feel left out, all while growing crime moves closer to where they’ve lived for years. They’re concerned they’re not getting the services and the response they feel the west side is getting.
PORTLAND, OR

