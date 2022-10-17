The agenda for the Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting calls for the City Council to consider funding the design of new equipment services garage for city vehicles. Two agenda items deal with this issue. One is to approve an architectural and engineering design services contract for $2.3 million with CPL Architects. The other is to establish a garage facilities bond fund to pay the contract. The estimated cost of the new equipment services garage is $30 million.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO