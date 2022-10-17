Read full article on original website
Multiple people arrested after morning shooting on Avenue A
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 a..m the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller state that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 block of Ave A.
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint then stabbing her dog multiple times in Brownwood. Juan Manuel Negron-Santiago Jr. was convicted of Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Wednesday then received […]
Aggravated Robbery, additional charges result in 40-year prison sentence
The office of District Attorney Micheal Murray issued the following press release Thursday:. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Juan Manuel Santiago Negron, 20, was convicted of Aggravated Robbery, Burglary of a Habitation, Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 35th Judicial District Court of Brown County. Judge Sam Moss sentenced Negron to serve 40 years in prison.
Justin Posey
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. I was born and raised in Brownwood, TX and graduated from BHS in 1999. My daughter, Kori graduated BHS in 2018. My son, Logan is currently a junior at BHS and a very active student athlete. My mother, step-mother, and grandmother were all teachers at BISD. I am vested and know that BISD is the heart of our community.
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
DIANE ADAMS: Ghosts of the Santa Anna Mountaineers
If you’ve never seen a full moon rise over the twin mesas called Santa Anna Mountains, felt that stillness and a deep sense of wonder when the mountain glows silver in the surrounding darkness, if you’ve never heard the sound of the north wind tearing through the gap between the hills, shuddering and wailing like a bereaved woman, you might not believe the Santa Anna Mountains are haunted. But many people who live there believe it–in fact some locals will tell you stories of strange sounds and lights coming from the hills at night. I’m not sure anyone can say for sure the mountains are haunted, but I have a theory for you.
Larry Chamberlain
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
20 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 3 were PCR, and 17 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 10 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Chelsey Flippin
Brownwood ISD School Board Place 7 Election Candidate: Chelsey Flippin. Hello, my name is Chelsey Flippin. I am married to Tye and we have two sons, Mason, a senior at Texas A&M University and Grayson, a sixth grader at Coggin Elementary. We have been residents of Brownwood for the past 4 ½ years moving from Coleman County. I was born at the Brownwood hospital and raised in Coleman where I graduated high school.
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with...
Linda Wells
Linda Wells, age 77, of Early went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Graveside Service for Linda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Jenkins Springs Cemetery with Brian Hall officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Betty Sue Barnes
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
Brown County 4-H News: Oct. 20
October 23 – Brown County 4-H Food Show 3:00pm at the Extension Office. 24 – Brown County 4-H Meats Judging Meeting 5:30pm at the Extension Office. 25 – State Heifer Validation 9:00am at Bob Clarks Pens. 25 – Brookesmith 4-H Club Meeting 6:00pm at Brookesmith ISD.
Dortha Jo Jamison
Dortha Jo Jamison, age 75, of Bangs formerly of California passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Graveside Services for Dortha will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bangs Cemetery with Dianna Coutee officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
