If you’ve never seen a full moon rise over the twin mesas called Santa Anna Mountains, felt that stillness and a deep sense of wonder when the mountain glows silver in the surrounding darkness, if you’ve never heard the sound of the north wind tearing through the gap between the hills, shuddering and wailing like a bereaved woman, you might not believe the Santa Anna Mountains are haunted. But many people who live there believe it–in fact some locals will tell you stories of strange sounds and lights coming from the hills at night. I’m not sure anyone can say for sure the mountains are haunted, but I have a theory for you.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO