College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Rudder still seeking first district win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first district win. They’re coming off a 51-3 loss against 6th ranked Lake Creek. Rudder dropped to 2-5 on the season, but their previous two district games were close. Those games included an overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated and a two score loss to Huntsville.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

No. 22 A&M Hits the Road to Take on Texas, Indiana

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete in Austin in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies set to host third annual Texas A&M Fall Invitational Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is Aggies set to host the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Friday-Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. This year’s installment marks the team’s third-consecutive year hosting the invitational, allowing the Maroon & White to compete in front of the 12th man during the fall semester.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 14 Aggies Travel to Face-off Against Texas, Indiana

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team heads to Austin to compete in a double-dual meet against No. 2 Texas and No. 8 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in ‘Crosstown Showdown’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder in 3 sets Tuesday night at the Armory 25-21, 25-20, 26-24. Kendra Humphries led Consolidated with 11 Kills, while Ella Norton finished with 10 kills and logged 23 digs. Jasmine Rau led the way with 32 digs. Rudder got...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 6 Aggie Golf Takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team will seek to close out its fall schedule on a high note against a strong field at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Friday through Sunday at the par-72, 7,092-yard Lakeside Course. Representing the Aggies at the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BURTON-RUNGE FOOTBALL GAME CANCELLED

The Burton Panther Football Team's game against Runge has been cancelled. KWHI confirmed with Head Coach Jason Hodde this (Tuesday) afternoon that Runge is forfeiting the game, and that as of right now, there is no game scheduled for Friday. Due to the bond project at Burton ISD, the game...
BURTON, TX
KBTX.com

2022 Texas Miata Round-Up kicks off in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Rollins falls in ITA Texas Regional Final

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Pierce Rollins advanced to finals of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket, but fell in the last match of the tournament. Rollins had another tough matchup facing his third ranked opponent Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass, despite a tough battle he dropped the first two sets, 6-2, 6-2 losing the match.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies host Intrasquad World Series starting Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball hosts a three-game Intrasquad World Series on Olsen Field Blue Bell Park from Thursday to Saturday. The first two games are seven-inning affairs beginning at 3:45 p.m. each day. Saturday caps off the three-game set with a nine-inning contest starting at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Heads to Arkansas for Mid-Week Matchup

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Texas A&M volleyball team is back on the road following its bye week with a Wednesday matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks at Barnhill Arena. First serve of the matchup between the Aggies (10-8, 2-5 SEC) and the Razorbacks (13-5, 4-4 SEC) is set for 7 p.m. fans can catch the action live on SEC Network, or follow along with live-stats.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies continue to impress at the Fort Worth Tennis Classic

FORT WORTH, Texas – Mary Stoiana and Carson Branstine of the Texas A&M women’s tennis team earned victories, advancing at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic on Tuesday at the Freidman Tennis Center. Stoiana moves on in the main draw of the singles bracket, while Branstine secured wins in both the doubles and singles brackets.
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

Lace up your sneakers for the St. Nick Fun Run

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever considered running a 5 or 10 kilometer race for a good cause, now is the time to start training for it. Hosted by St. Thomas Early Learning Center, the St. Nick Fun Run is about the celebration of St. Nick’s legacy of generosity towards all, especially children. It is also about continuing that generosity to those in our community who would like to be a part of the St. Thomas school, but cannot afford to do so.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fire danger remains steady as fall approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the summer heat is going away as fall approaches, Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain how fire danger isn’t. The Texas A&M Forest Service said in 2022, they’ve seen the most Texas wildfire activity in the last decade. As October is ‘Fire Prevention Month’, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that along with local fire departments, they have responded to almost 11,000 wildfires across Texas.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is bringing lots of fun to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The annual event will showcase Texas culture from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, through live rodeo competitions and several education exhibits. Additionally, fairgoers will be able to enjoy multiple concerts and places to shop. Some of the exciting live events to see will include bull riding,...
BRYAN, TX

