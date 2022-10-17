Read full article on original website
Rudder still seeking first district win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first district win. They’re coming off a 51-3 loss against 6th ranked Lake Creek. Rudder dropped to 2-5 on the season, but their previous two district games were close. Those games included an overtime loss to Lamar Consolidated and a two score loss to Huntsville.
College Station focused on Georgetown with playoff spot up for grabs
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team is coming off a battle of District 11-5A Division I unbeatens last week following a double overtime 27-24 win over Leander Glenn (5-2, 3-1). The win keeps the 3rd ranked Cougars (6-1, 4-0 in district) in the hunt for a district championship.
No. 22 A&M Hits the Road to Take on Texas, Indiana
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to compete in Austin in a double-dual meet against No. 3 Texas and No. 13 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
Aggies set to host third annual Texas A&M Fall Invitational Sunday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is Aggies set to host the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Friday-Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. This year’s installment marks the team’s third-consecutive year hosting the invitational, allowing the Maroon & White to compete in front of the 12th man during the fall semester.
No. 14 Aggies Travel to Face-off Against Texas, Indiana
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team heads to Austin to compete in a double-dual meet against No. 2 Texas and No. 8 Indiana on Friday, October 21. Diving is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. with the swim events starting at 2 p.m. inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center.
Season ticket renewals for baseball, softball and tennis begin Oct. 20
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Season ticket renewals for Texas A&M baseball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis begin on Thursday, Oct. 20 through the 12th Man Foundation, the official ticket provider of Texas A&M Athletics. New to Texas A&M baseball in 2023 is that all season tickets...
A&M Consolidated tops Rudder in ‘Crosstown Showdown’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat Rudder in 3 sets Tuesday night at the Armory 25-21, 25-20, 26-24. Kendra Humphries led Consolidated with 11 Kills, while Ella Norton finished with 10 kills and logged 23 digs. Jasmine Rau led the way with 32 digs. Rudder got...
No. 6 Aggie Golf Takes on Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team will seek to close out its fall schedule on a high note against a strong field at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Friday through Sunday at the par-72, 7,092-yard Lakeside Course. Representing the Aggies at the...
BURTON-RUNGE FOOTBALL GAME CANCELLED
The Burton Panther Football Team's game against Runge has been cancelled. KWHI confirmed with Head Coach Jason Hodde this (Tuesday) afternoon that Runge is forfeiting the game, and that as of right now, there is no game scheduled for Friday. Due to the bond project at Burton ISD, the game...
2022 Texas Miata Round-Up kicks off in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Houston Miata Club is kicking off the 2022 Texas Miata Roundup Thursday. “We go on fun runs through the country road, we have dinners, we have a live band at the closing banquet,” Freddy Riggs, President of the Houston Miata Club, said. The Texas Miata...
Rollins falls in ITA Texas Regional Final
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Tennis’ Pierce Rollins advanced to finals of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket, but fell in the last match of the tournament. Rollins had another tough matchup facing his third ranked opponent Baylor’s No. 100 Jake Finn Bass, despite a tough battle he dropped the first two sets, 6-2, 6-2 losing the match.
Pass It Back Ags, AggiesCAN runs through November 17
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The nation’s largest student-athlete volunteer-run canned food drive, AggiesCAN, begins Saturday, Oct. 22 and will run through Nov. 17. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is collecting donations for its 22nd annual food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the 12th Can food pantry.
A&M-TCU Meet Moved to Aggieland
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The men’s & women’s swimming & diving meet between Texas A&M and TCU on Friday, Nov. 4 has been moved to Aggieland from Fort Worth. The meet will be held at the Rec Center Natatorium and is set to begin at 3 p.m. Admission for the meet is free.
Aggies host Intrasquad World Series starting Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M baseball hosts a three-game Intrasquad World Series on Olsen Field Blue Bell Park from Thursday to Saturday. The first two games are seven-inning affairs beginning at 3:45 p.m. each day. Saturday caps off the three-game set with a nine-inning contest starting at 2 p.m.
Texas A&M Heads to Arkansas for Mid-Week Matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark – The Texas A&M volleyball team is back on the road following its bye week with a Wednesday matchup versus the Arkansas Razorbacks at Barnhill Arena. First serve of the matchup between the Aggies (10-8, 2-5 SEC) and the Razorbacks (13-5, 4-4 SEC) is set for 7 p.m. fans can catch the action live on SEC Network, or follow along with live-stats.
Aggies continue to impress at the Fort Worth Tennis Classic
FORT WORTH, Texas – Mary Stoiana and Carson Branstine of the Texas A&M women’s tennis team earned victories, advancing at the Fort Worth Pro Tennis Classic on Tuesday at the Freidman Tennis Center. Stoiana moves on in the main draw of the singles bracket, while Branstine secured wins in both the doubles and singles brackets.
Lace up your sneakers for the St. Nick Fun Run
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever considered running a 5 or 10 kilometer race for a good cause, now is the time to start training for it. Hosted by St. Thomas Early Learning Center, the St. Nick Fun Run is about the celebration of St. Nick’s legacy of generosity towards all, especially children. It is also about continuing that generosity to those in our community who would like to be a part of the St. Thomas school, but cannot afford to do so.
Fire danger remains steady as fall approaches
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Even though the summer heat is going away as fall approaches, Texas A&M Forest Service experts explain how fire danger isn’t. The Texas A&M Forest Service said in 2022, they’ve seen the most Texas wildfire activity in the last decade. As October is ‘Fire Prevention Month’, the Texas A&M Forest Service said that along with local fire departments, they have responded to almost 11,000 wildfires across Texas.
After 40 years, Kettle will close its College Station restaurant
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s almost always a wait that few seem to mind on Saturday or Sunday mornings but come December, dedicated customers of the Kettle restaurant in College Station will have to find another place for their Country Big Breakfast fix. The Kettle on Texas Avenue...
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo is bringing lots of fun to Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The annual event will showcase Texas culture from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, through live rodeo competitions and several education exhibits. Additionally, fairgoers will be able to enjoy multiple concerts and places to shop. Some of the exciting live events to see will include bull riding,...
