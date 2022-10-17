ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales police officer arrested after years of alleged abuse

GONZALES - A Gonzales police officer who resigned this month after he was accused of beating his estranged spouse had allegedly bragged that he would get away with the abuse, deputies say. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Michael Britt, who previously worked at the East Baton Rouge jail, was arrested...
GONZALES, LA
truecrimedaily

16-year-old accused of asking friend to fatally shoot her mom

BATON ROUGE, La. (TCD) -- Two 16-year-olds were arrested after the female teen asked her friend to fatally shoot her mother. According to WBRZ-TV, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 11 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds, and she died at the hospital from her injuries. The shooting reportedly occurred at the Highland Club apartment complex on Jefferson Highway.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Former reserve Gonzales Police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

Ascension Parish deputies arrested a former reserve Gonzales Police officer accused of domestic battery earlier in October. Online records showed Michael Ray Britt, 31, of Prairieville was booked Oct. 13 on domestic abuse battery; child endangerment and violations of protective orders. According to records, he was released Oct. 20. Britt...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Seventh-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A middle school went on lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a gun to campus Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said administrators at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School contacted law enforcement after a classmate of the student alerted them about the weapon. Sheriff's deputies searched the 13-year-old student and found the loaded gun inside his backpack.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

LSP identifies BR man after deadly car crash into tree

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is dead after his car slammed into a tree on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to emergency responders. Mark Phillips, 53, was traveling South on LA 37. They said it happened on Greenwell Springs Road near Alphonse Forbes Road, a little after 4:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Heroin, meth, gun charges follow search of Franklin home

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana early Thursday during a search of a Franklin home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reports that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 24 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Daniels...
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

WAFB

