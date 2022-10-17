ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Boise seeks comment on ADA access plan

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

The city of Boise is welcoming public comment on its disability community access plan through Oct. 31.

The project, titled the Americans With Disabilities Act Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan, aims to improve the city’s ADA compliance and address physical barriers for people with physical and visual impairments. Through an assessment of 28 city facilities, the city drafted a plan to address all physical barriers — including bathroom issues like insufficient turning space for wheelchairs, parking and pedestrian pathway errors, and missing braille signage — by the end of 2028, according to a city of Boise press release.

“The city partnered with its Cross Disability Advisory Taskforce to hear directly from people with lived experience about how we prioritize these updates to ensure a meaningful approach for the community,” the release said. “The plan is now in its final phase, welcoming public comment through Oct. 31.”

Additional information and the full drafted plan can be found on the city of Boise website, cityofboise.org .

Idaho Press

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

