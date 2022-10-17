ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Breezy, Wild Fire Risk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elevated fire potential can be expected due to low humidity and gusty southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the low to mid-70s. Friday night, mostly clear and not as chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s. Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
UE holds 20th chili bowl sale

EVANSVILLE, IN
Empty Bowls of Owensboro fundraiser held on Thursday night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People got the chance to grab a bowl of soup for a good cause in Owensboro. The annual fundraiser Empty Bowls served up all your favorites at St. Joseph and Paul Parrish Hall on Thursday night. Each ticket gave one person a unique handmade bowl and...
OWENSBORO, KY
Friday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, IN
Red Flag Warning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to low humidity (15-20%) and gusty southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Tonight. mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the mid-40s. Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Warmer for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures hit 31 at Evansville Regional Airport on Thursday morning for our first official freeze in the Tri-State. By afternoon, low to mid 60s were common across the area. Southwesterly winds will pump in warmer air through the weekend. Sunny again on Friday with a high of 76. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 78. We may top out in the low 80s on Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions will continue the wild fire risk through the weekend. A cold front will head into the Ohio Valley early next week. Best chances for rain will be Tuesday night through Wednesday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Apple Festival set for this weekend in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apple slushy fans can satisfy that fall craving this weekend in Owensboro. The Apple Festival returns to Reid’s Orchard Saturday and Sunday. The popular festival draws thousands to the orchard every year, which is why this will be the last year you can enjoy the festival there.
OWENSBORO, KY
‘Chalk it Up Challenge’ event being held in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you head over to Main Street in downtown Evansville on Thursday, you may see some brightly colored sidewalks. It’s for the ‘Chalk it Up Challenge’, the YWCA’s way of recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The nonprofit helps almost 500 women and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Owensboro announces ‘Hometown Christmas’ activities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced Hometown Christmas, a series of holiday activities in downtown Owensboro from November 18 through December 31. The holiday celebration will kick off with the Smothers Park Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with the Kentucky Youth Chorale on Friday, November 18, followed by the newly expanded Dancing Lights interactive display presented by Big Rivers Electric Corp. and Visit Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the West Side Nut Club say the winners of this year’s half pot has come forward. The winners want to be anonymous, but officials say they are two brothers from Evansville. They say they are hard working folks who have made the Fall Festival parade a family tradition.
EVANSVILLE, IN
UE hosts 20th annual chili bowl sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s Department of Art and Clay Club held its annual Chili Bowl Sale on the East Terrace Lawn on Thursday. There were 500 different bowls, ranging in size from small to large, with the option to add chili to them. The bowls...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Freeze Warning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early...then sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps sneak into the mid-50s. The record low on Wednesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1972. Tonight, mostly clear and cold as lows drop to 30-degrees. Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Lil’ Tate’s Cupcakes announced on Tuesday that the business will be closing. The owner of the shop says the closing is due to a few different reasons. In a social media post, she said one of those reasons is the arrival of...
NEWBURGH, IN
Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN

