Breezy, Wild Fire Risk
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Elevated fire potential can be expected due to low humidity and gusty southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the low to mid-70s. Friday night, mostly clear and not as chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s. Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy,...
UE holds 20th chili bowl sale
Empty Bowls of Owensboro fundraiser held on Thursday night
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People got the chance to grab a bowl of soup for a good cause in Owensboro. The annual fundraiser Empty Bowls served up all your favorites at St. Joseph and Paul Parrish Hall on Thursday night. Each ticket gave one person a unique handmade bowl and...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
Red Flag Warning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to low humidity (15-20%) and gusty southwesterly winds. Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Tonight. mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the mid-40s. Friday, mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as...
Warmer for the weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures hit 31 at Evansville Regional Airport on Thursday morning for our first official freeze in the Tri-State. By afternoon, low to mid 60s were common across the area. Southwesterly winds will pump in warmer air through the weekend. Sunny again on Friday with a high of 76. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 78. We may top out in the low 80s on Sunday and Monday. Dry conditions will continue the wild fire risk through the weekend. A cold front will head into the Ohio Valley early next week. Best chances for rain will be Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Apple Festival set for this weekend in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Apple slushy fans can satisfy that fall craving this weekend in Owensboro. The Apple Festival returns to Reid’s Orchard Saturday and Sunday. The popular festival draws thousands to the orchard every year, which is why this will be the last year you can enjoy the festival there.
‘Chalk it Up Challenge’ event being held in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you head over to Main Street in downtown Evansville on Thursday, you may see some brightly colored sidewalks. It’s for the ‘Chalk it Up Challenge’, the YWCA’s way of recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The nonprofit helps almost 500 women and...
How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the early 1900s, the city of Evansville has seen massive fires in places that you might pass every day. The Mead Johnson parking lot? Try the site of a devastating inferno right after World War II. Main Street downtown? How about being burned almost completely...
“7-minute fireball” Evansville family business saved by EFD’s wall of water
Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors (EGD), is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.
In This Moment Show Officially Cancels Evansville Show at Old National Events Plaza
We have just gotten word that the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock show originally planned for August 26, 2022, with In This Moment has officially been canceled. Keep reading to learn how to get your refund if you purchased tickets to this show. An Accident with the Tour Bus. On...
Owensboro announces ‘Hometown Christmas’ activities
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced Hometown Christmas, a series of holiday activities in downtown Owensboro from November 18 through December 31. The holiday celebration will kick off with the Smothers Park Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with the Kentucky Youth Chorale on Friday, November 18, followed by the newly expanded Dancing Lights interactive display presented by Big Rivers Electric Corp. and Visit Owensboro.
Stunning Drone Footage Shows Aftermath of Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire [WATCH]
One day after a massive, three-alarm fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse, drone footage captured by an Evansville resident gives us an incredible look at the damage it created. Massive Warehouse Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Evansville Early Monday Morning. Firefighters from the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) arrived on...
13 Evansville, Indiana Community Leaders will Spend 48 Hours Living on the Street
Next month thirteen community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face every day. What is Aurora?
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the West Side Nut Club say the winners of this year’s half pot has come forward. The winners want to be anonymous, but officials say they are two brothers from Evansville. They say they are hard working folks who have made the Fall Festival parade a family tradition.
UE hosts 20th annual chili bowl sale
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s Department of Art and Clay Club held its annual Chili Bowl Sale on the East Terrace Lawn on Thursday. There were 500 different bowls, ranging in size from small to large, with the option to add chili to them. The bowls...
Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
Freeze Warning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early...then sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps sneak into the mid-50s. The record low on Wednesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1972. Tonight, mostly clear and cold as lows drop to 30-degrees. Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into...
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Lil’ Tate’s Cupcakes announced on Tuesday that the business will be closing. The owner of the shop says the closing is due to a few different reasons. In a social media post, she said one of those reasons is the arrival of...
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
