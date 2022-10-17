Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland

Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Artist Janet Baran creates frescos for Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- Ever since the Medina County Historical Society began work on the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in early 2020, the goal has been to restore the home to its original splendor. To that end, contractors and artists have contributed their expertise to paint, wallpaper, plaster,...
Studio West 117 opens with all-inclusive focus - gymnasium, restaurants, recreation, more (photos)
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – You could say Studio West 117 is a bar with a gymnasium. Or a gym with a bunch of restaurants. Or just a really cool place to hang out. It doesn’t matter. The one-stop recreation, entertainment, dine-and-drink spot - which opens today, Friday, Oct. 21 - has something for everybody.
Brawl, Slam back, LEWT to launch in 2023: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The cheating scandal that surfaced in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship held on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday, Sept. 30, was the weigh-in heard around the fishing world. Two anglers, fishing partners Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, allegedly got caught cheating, stuffing lead weights into the bellies of their walleye.
How foreign investors siphon money out of Cleveland's poorest neighborhoods
Out-of-state and foreign investors have gobbled up real estate in Cleveland over the last decade; experts say this is the new way money is siphoned from Cleveland's poorest communities.
Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl coming up
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A quartet of breweries in Cuyahoga County south of Cleveland are holding a brewery crawl this month. The crawl is Saturday, Oct. 22, through Monday, Oct. 31. The Cle South Halloween Brewery Crawl encompasses four breweries:. • Blue Monkey Brewing Co., 5540 Wallings Road, North Royalton.
Cheers! Christmas Ale first pour party draws thousands to Great Lakes Brewing Co. (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual first pour party unofficially kicked off the holiday season in Cleveland, complete with the festive, seasonal launch of Christmas Ale. The spicy brew officially was released to the masses Thursday morning as brewery founders Dan and Pat Conway mingled with...
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
cityofmentor.com
Helicopter Spraying over Mentor Marsh to Commence
Residents are advised that the Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be aerially treating portions of the Mentor Marsh in the coming days as a part of the ongoing marsh restoration project. A helicopter will be making passes over the marsh targeting invasive phragmites. The date and time of the...
Cleveland Metroparks announcing major progress on two East Side Cuyahoga County trail and park projects
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Metroparks has been busy in recent years planning and building marquee trails and park amenities along Cleveland’s lakefront, on the city’s West Side, and in southern portions of Cuyahoga County. Now, the regional park agency serving Greater Cleveland has progress to announce on...
Veteran reporters Rhonda Crowder, Julie Washington tell aspiring journalism students: ‘There is no such thing as enough notes’
BROOKLYN, Ohio - Cleveland.com and Plain Dealer health reporter Julie Washington joined veteran Cleveland journalist Rhonda Crowder on Oct. 8 and spoke to Cleveland Media Academy students about the importance of taking good notes. One of their tips: “There is no such thing as enough notes.”. Washington and Crowder...
5 shot at community barbershop on State Road as man walked in and fired
Five people were shot at a barbershop in the 4400 block of State Road in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
Parma Heights should not be culling deer
Parma Heights is a bedroom community 4.2 square miles wide. This tiny suburb should be the first in Northeast Ohio to control deer through immunocontraception, using the animal’s own immune system to prevent it from fertilizing offspring. But without a vote from its citizens, Parma Heights is preparing to...
Cleveland Botanical Garden offers new holiday décor spectacular Nov. 19 to Dec. 31
CLEVELAND, Ohio- The Cleveland Botanical Garden is launching a new holiday décor program – “Twinkle in the 216.” The winter show opens Saturday, November 19, and runs through Saturday, December 31. For the show, indoor and outdoor gardens will pay a festive holiday homage to the...
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history
Cleveland's Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.
wksu.org
Cleveland's longest serving pastor celebrates 61st anniversary
Cleveland’s longest serving pastor, a longtime civil rights activist, is celebrating a momentous anniversary. The congregation of Cleveland’s Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church celebrated the 61st anniversary of their pastor this past Sunday. E.T. Caviness was born in 1928 in the segregated town of Marshall, Texas, the son of...
Sherwin-Williams plans to build hangar at Cleveland Hopkins Airport: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Sherwin-Williams is building a skyscraper at Public Square downtown and a new research complex in Brecksville. Now the company – one of Cleveland’s biggest – is building its own hangar at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
