wlen.com
City of Adrian Gives Update on Riverview Terrace and the Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – Adrian City Administrator, Greg Elliott, gave an update on the Riverview Terrace Situation and the Adrian Inn projects to the Commissioners at their pre meeting study session Monday night. He talked about the lease agreement the City has with Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the...
Billing error contributed to inflated Saline water bills, officials say
SALINE, MI - Utility charges for the summer months in Saline were mistakenly based in part on readings taken 22 days early, inflating water and sewer bills just as a significant rate hike hit residents, city officials said. City ratepayers showed up in force in early October to complain of...
wgvunews.org
Gov. Whitmer, Congresspeople gather for ribbon cutting
The electric vehicle battery maker “Our Next Energy” plans to spend over a billion dollars on a new operation in Wayne County and other regional investment. A spending bill signed last month that fed money into a fund for attracting large-scale projects freed up money for the incentives.
I-94, U.S. 127 lanes closing for construction in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Parts of U.S. 127 and I-94 are reducing to one lane in Jackson County. A single-lane closure is planned for each direction of U.S. 127 from Springport Road to Parnall Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 20, for maintenance, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
wlen.com
Adrian Human Relations Commission Sends Resolutions to City Commish. About Flags on City Property
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission was presented with resolutions from the Human Relations Commission pertaining to flying different flags at City Hall. One of the resolutions was supporting the City to fly ceremonial flags for Black History Month, Mental Health Awareness Month, LGBTQAI + Pride Month, Juneteenth, Hispanic Awareness Month, and Native American Heritage Month.
WILX-TV
New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). “Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience...
thesalinepost.com
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
HometownLife.com
MDOT begins another major highway rebuild, this time on Interstate 696
The Michigan Department of Transportation recently started preparing Interstate 696 between Evergreen Road and Interstate 275 for a rebuild. The project, slated to end in 2024, is the third major highway project MDOT is doing in metro Detroit. MDOT is in the middle of major projects on I-275 and Interstate 96, as well.
wtvbam.com
Asama plans to invest $19 million to expand Coldwater facility, hire 32 additional workers
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Asama Coldwater Manufacturing, Incorporated and the Branch County Economic Growth Alliance announced on Wednesday Asama will be investing $19 million to add 39,000 square feet to its existing facility at 180 Asama Parkway and to purchase machining and paint equipment. The company says the expansion...
wtvbam.com
Reserve Grand Champion hog dies in Hillsdale County barn fire
READING TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A number of 4-H animals including a Reserve Grand Champion hog from this years Hillsdale County Fair were lost in a Monday night barn fire northeast of Reading. The Hillsdale Daily News reports the fire broke out at around 10:00 p.m. on South Sand...
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
wlen.com
Fall Yard Waste Collection to Begin in Adrian on Nov. 2nd
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has announced its curbside Fall Yard Waste Collection schedule. The process will begin on November 2nd, and yard waste will be collected every Wednesday throughout November… except for November 23. The City will collect yard waste and bundled branches/brush each week throughout the city limits during this time period. Yard waste and bundled branches/brush must be placed at the curb no later than 7am on November 30th.
Jackson-area mansion on six private acres features heated floors, pool for $1.9M
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home on a six-acre wooded lot near Jackson offers luxuries like heated floors, vaulted ceilings and a 20-foot-by-40-foot heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road in Summit Township is located off a gated drive just minutes north of Jackson College. Custom-built for its current owner in 2011, the home features 7,900 square feet of finished living space, with six bedrooms and five baths laid out across three levels that offer ample opportunity for hosting or multi-generational living.
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
thesuntimesnews.com
Car Group Racing Around Area Roads Draws Mixed Reactions
It is only a matter of time before there is a serious accident on Huron River Drive. On almost every weekend of this summer and of last summer, mostly mornings, there was a “rally” of some 12 to 18 cars and motorbikes going well more than twice the speed limit of 35 mph on various stretches of the Drive. This is obviously an organized affair and must involve some advanced scouting to look out for any of the all too infrequent police patrol cars. (Complaints to the Washtenaw Co. Sheriff’s Dept. have drawn the tepid response, “Not enough personnel.”) I think this might be a good matter for The Sun Times News to investigate.
wlen.com
Adrian Installing New Light Poles Downtown
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has started the process of updating, and upgrading, the street lights on five blocks of downtown. Downtown Development Authority/Main Street Director, Jay Marks, talked to WLEN News about what the new lights will look like…. Marks said that the money used to...
wlen.com
Aritist Talk, Q&A Session, Planned for Exhibit at Weber Center
Adrian, MI – The Ethnic and Gender Studies Institute and the Office of Diversity & Inclusion at Siena Heights University have announced an upcoming event on Monday, October 24th at 7pm. Laura Earle will present an artist talk followed by a Q&A session about the exhibit “Unraveling Racism: Seeing...
33-Year-Old Joshua Davis Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Jackson County on Monday. The crash happened on Northbound US-127 near the Shepherd area.
thevillagereporter.com
180th Fighter Wing Near Swanton Holds Changing Of Command Ceremony
AWARD… Brigadier General McCue presents Colonel Michael J. DiDio with the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The 180th Fighter Wing, located by the Toledo Express Airport just East of Swanton, held a change of command...
