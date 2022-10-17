ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Florida woman dies after fall from window of moving pickup truck

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24z49B_0icVQYgo00

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte, Florida, woman died Sunday night after exiting a pickup truck through a window while the vehicle was still moving.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old man was traveling south on Sparta Road outside of Sebring at around 8 p.m., when a 38-year-old woman exited the truck through the open rear left window, WINK-TV reported.

The woman then hit the side of the truck, fell onto the travel lane and came to rest on Sparta Road, WBBH-TV reported.

The woman, whose name has not been released publicly, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, WINK reported.

The crash remains under investigation, WBBH reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
119K+
Followers
131K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy