In-Person Early Voting Starts Today
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. North Carolina’s 359 early voting sites open up this week for in-person voting and same day registration. This year’s in-person early voting period runs from Thursday October 20 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.
Candidate Questionnaire: Amanda Maris, NC District Court 14, Seat 6
Occupation & employer: District Court Judge, State of NC. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a district court judge?
Candidate Questionnaire: Brad Salmon, NC Court of Appeals, Seat 9
Occupation & employer: District Court Judge/State of North Carolina. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Court of Appeals or Supreme Court judge?
Candidate Questionnaire: Jay Chaudhuri, NC Senate 15
Name as it appears on the ballot: Jay J. Chaudhuri. Occupation & employer: Attorney, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll. 1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?. I’ve spent my career...
Candidate Questionnaire: Sydney Batch, NC Senate 17
Name as it appears on the ballot: Mrs. Sydney Batch. 1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?. I have continuously served as an advocate for families and small businesses. As...
2022 Endorsements: Wake County
When Deborah Ross was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020, she became the first Democratic Party candidate elected in over a decade to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The civil rights lawyer was first elected in 2002 to serve in the NC House, where she worked to protect voting rights, provide access to affordable housing, and raise the minimum wage for state employees. The incumbent lists her top priorities as lowering prescription drug prices, pursuing racial justice under the law, investing in infrastructure, and combating climate change.
Candidate Questionnaire: Alvin Reed, NC Senate District 20
1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?. I have a long proven track record of applying very creative solutions to difficult problems. I have done in in industry and I can do the same for the issues in North Carolina. I graduated Mechanical Engineering Summa Cum Laude. I receive five IBM indention plateaus in two years. I invented the world’s fastest database.
Candidate Questionnaire: Tim Longest, NC House 34
Occupation & employer: lawyer/law clerk, NC Supreme Court. 1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?. I am running to serve District 34 in the North Carolina house because I bring...
Candidate Questionnaire: Trey Allen, NC Supreme Court, Seat 5
Occupation & employer: General Counsel, North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Supreme Court judge?
Candidate Questionnaire: Carolyn Jennings Thompson, NC Court of Appeals, Seat 8
Name as it appears on the ballot: Carolyn Jennings Thompson. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Court of Appeals judge?
Candidate Questionnaire: Donna Stroud, NC Court of Appeals
Occupation & employer: Chief Judge, NC Court of Appeals. 1) Please tell us what in your record as a public official or private citizen demonstrates your ability to be effective, fair, and impartial on the bench? Please be specific. What do you believe qualifies you to serve as a Court of Appeals judge?
Quickbait: State of the Races
Of the 435 seats in the U.S. House, only 85 are competitive races this year, according to Cook Political Report. Control of the House will likely be determined by the 31 toss-up races, one of which is in North Carolina. The U.S. Senate is a different story, with 35 seats...
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls
Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
Beasley and Other Democrats Face Misleading and Outright False Ads
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley, left, and Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Ted Budd answer questions during a televised debate on Oct. 7. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) This story originally published online at Cardinal & Pine. The US Senate debate last week between Democrat Cheri...
Election Deniers Are Primed to Challenge Votes in NC. Voting Rights Groups Are on Alert
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. As the Wake County Board of Elections neared the end of its first tally of mail-in ballots last week, Marian Lewin rose from her seat in the audience to ask about the totals. How many ballots were approved? Were any “spoiled,”...
North Carolina Cideries Are Seeing a Gentle New Craft Cider Renaissance
Right outside of Danville, Virginia, there’s an orchard where Kether Smith’s grandfather used to spend his days picking apples. Now, Smith and her team at Botanist & Barrel Cidery and Winery in Cedar Grove, North Carolina, grow much of their own produce, while also buying apples from that same orchard.
Data Offers Glimpse Into How Many, Who Would Benefit From Marijuana Pardons in North Carolina
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Last week, Governor Roy Cooper told members of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice that his lawyers were looking at convictions for simple marijuana possession to determine whether there’s anything the executive branch can do—like issue a pardon—to follow the president’s lead and help people convicted of low-level marijuana possession move on with their lives.
Freedom Park Monument Celebrates the African American Experience
As Confederate statues continue to topple, the centerpiece of North Carolina’s first monument to honor the African American experience has finally been erected in Freedom Park, just one block from the state’s capitol building in downtown Raleigh. “This monument makes an important statement about freedom from [the perspective...
Researchers Find Elevated Lead Levels at Child Care Facilities Across NC
This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. It is all too common to find lead in tap water at North Carolina child care facilities, according to a new study by researchers from RTI International. The study, a collaboration between RTI and the Division of Public Health of...
