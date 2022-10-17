ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-Person Early Voting Starts Today

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. North Carolina’s 359 early voting sites open up this week for in-person voting and same day registration. This year’s in-person early voting period runs from Thursday October 20 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Candidate Questionnaire: Jay Chaudhuri, NC Senate 15

Name as it appears on the ballot: Jay J. Chaudhuri. Occupation & employer: Attorney, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll. 1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?. I’ve spent my career...
COLORADO STATE
Candidate Questionnaire: Sydney Batch, NC Senate 17

Name as it appears on the ballot: Mrs. Sydney Batch. 1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?. I have continuously served as an advocate for families and small businesses. As...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
2022 Endorsements: Wake County

When Deborah Ross was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020, she became the first Democratic Party candidate elected in over a decade to represent the state’s 2nd Congressional District. The civil rights lawyer was first elected in 2002 to serve in the NC House, where she worked to protect voting rights, provide access to affordable housing, and raise the minimum wage for state employees. The incumbent lists her top priorities as lowering prescription drug prices, pursuing racial justice under the law, investing in infrastructure, and combating climate change.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Candidate Questionnaire: Alvin Reed, NC Senate District 20

1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?. I have a long proven track record of applying very creative solutions to difficult problems. I have done in in industry and I can do the same for the issues in North Carolina. I graduated Mechanical Engineering Summa Cum Laude. I receive five IBM indention plateaus in two years. I invented the world’s fastest database.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Candidate Questionnaire: Tim Longest, NC House 34

Occupation & employer: lawyer/law clerk, NC Supreme Court. 1. What in your background qualifies you to represent the people of your North Carolina district effectively? What would you cite as your three biggest career accomplishments?. I am running to serve District 34 in the North Carolina house because I bring...
Quickbait: State of the Races

Of the 435 seats in the U.S. House, only 85 are competitive races this year, according to Cook Political Report. Control of the House will likely be determined by the 31 toss-up races, one of which is in North Carolina. The U.S. Senate is a different story, with 35 seats...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Military Veterans Are Serving their Country in an Unusual, New Way—at the Polls

Army intelligence veteran James Hardaway retired in 2021 after 27 years. Yet his service continues: this election season, he’s working the polls. Hardaway just completed his poll worker training as a computer technician in Wake County where he will process voters in all different scenarios—such as registering and certifying them—as they enter the polling locations.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Data Offers Glimpse Into How Many, Who Would Benefit From Marijuana Pardons in North Carolina

This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. Last week, Governor Roy Cooper told members of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice that his lawyers were looking at convictions for simple marijuana possession to determine whether there’s anything the executive branch can do—like issue a pardon—to follow the president’s lead and help people convicted of low-level marijuana possession move on with their lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Freedom Park Monument Celebrates the African American Experience

As Confederate statues continue to topple, the centerpiece of North Carolina’s first monument to honor the African American experience has finally been erected in Freedom Park, just one block from the state’s capitol building in downtown Raleigh. “This monument makes an important statement about freedom from [the perspective...
RALEIGH, NC
