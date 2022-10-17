Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Austin couple moves out of Texas to start family following Roe v. Wade overturn and miscarriages
AUSTIN, Texas — Jared and Rachel Bentley say the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June pushed their decision to leave Texas to start a family, and they feel safe about it. "We've been trying to start a family since January 2021," Rachel Bentley said. Movers have already come...
Balcones Canyonlands Wildlife Refuge celebrates its 30th birthday this Saturday
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Not far from the bustle of urban life, down a winding two-lane highway an hour away from the heart of Austin, there’s an unexpected oasis: the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, with thousands of pristine acres of land protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
KVUE
Full: KVUE & Austin American-Statesman host Austin Mayoral Debate
This November, Austin voters will elect a new mayor to lead the city council. Six people are in the race.
Journey announced to play the Moody Center in February 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Fans truly can get "Any Way You Want" because Journey will be coming to the Austin Moody Center in February 2023. The band has decided to extend their world tour, which is called their "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023," and will be joined by TOTO.
Georgetown man recalls time as White House photographer, 1 of only 12
GEORGETOWN, Texas — David Valdez from Georgetown is a member of a very exclusive club. He is one of only 12 people in U.S. history to hold the title of chief White House photographer. Through the lens of his camera, Valdez recorded some of the most important moments in...
KVUE
Formula 1 schedule for COTA 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Friday, the Formula 1 (F1) cars will begin circling the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track – which means you need to know when to get to the track. Different to last year, this year's races will take place much later than before. The...
Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
Affordable housing community planned for northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in northeast Austin. Called ASPIRE, the development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood Drive, according to BiGAUSTIN, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
Austin-based band Urban Heat makes ACL debut
AUSTIN, Texas — Local band Urban Heat is debuting in their first Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival this weekend. The members of the group had been playing in the Austin music scene for a while before coming together. “The idea was of a super group. I guess Urban...
F1 racer stops by local school ahead of big race this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of fans are expected to pack Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. The drivers start practice Friday, but they're already out exploring Central Texas right now. “There's a lot of things you're going to miss out on, but...
KVUE
Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country
AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
KVUE
Preview: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face 11th-ranked Oklahoma State. Texas is going into this matchup with a 5-2 record while the Cowboys carry a 5-1 record to this game. Of the five games remaining on Texas' schedule, four...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
UT students test pit stop skills for chance to win F1 tickets
AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin ready to receive plenty of racing fans this weekend for the F1 ARAMCO U.S. Grand Prix, University of Texas students got the chance to participate in the fun. Red Bull and Longhorn Racing, the student chapter of The Society of Automotive Engineers at UT,...
1,000 free tacos handed out at Long Center to benefit Central Texas Food Bank
AUSTIN, Texas — Luck Presents and Lucktoberfest hosted "Show Up For Austin" on Tuesday morning with 1,000 free tacos for Austinites. The community-driven event not only benefits the Central Texas Food Bank, but those in need of something to eat in the morning. The event offered 1,000 free tacos to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with sponsors such as the The Long Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B, Luck Presents and Tate Farms.
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
Who's ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable?
ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building. The...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
