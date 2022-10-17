ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Journey announced to play the Moody Center in February 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — Fans truly can get "Any Way You Want" because Journey will be coming to the Austin Moody Center in February 2023. The band has decided to extend their world tour, which is called their "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023," and will be joined by TOTO.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Formula 1 schedule for COTA 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Friday, the Formula 1 (F1) cars will begin circling the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track – which means you need to know when to get to the track. Different to last year, this year's races will take place much later than before. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hundreds flying in style to Formula 1 with Million Air Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Think of a yacht club, but for private jets: that's what Million Air Austin is. Million Air serves as a "home away from home" for planes from around the world. Over the course of the coming weekend, hundreds of planes will be arriving at Million Air. They're expecting planes from all over the world, both domestic and international aircraft, to fly in for Formula 1 (F1) racing.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Affordable housing community planned for northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in northeast Austin. Called ASPIRE, the development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood Drive, according to BiGAUSTIN, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin-based band Urban Heat makes ACL debut

AUSTIN, Texas — Local band Urban Heat is debuting in their first Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival this weekend. The members of the group had been playing in the Austin music scene for a while before coming together. “The idea was of a super group. I guess Urban...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

F1 racer stops by local school ahead of big race this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of fans are expected to pack Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. The drivers start practice Friday, but they're already out exploring Central Texas right now. “There's a lot of things you're going to miss out on, but...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texans are paying the 2nd-lowest price for gas in the country

AUSTIN, Texas — Gas prices continue to drop across Texas. This decrease in pricing comes after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it planned to decrease crude oil production by 2 million barrels a day to support cost on Oct. 5. However, in a statement from...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Preview: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face 11th-ranked Oklahoma State. Texas is going into this matchup with a 5-2 record while the Cowboys carry a 5-1 record to this game. Of the five games remaining on Texas' schedule, four...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

UT students test pit stop skills for chance to win F1 tickets

AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin ready to receive plenty of racing fans this weekend for the F1 ARAMCO U.S. Grand Prix, University of Texas students got the chance to participate in the fun. Red Bull and Longhorn Racing, the student chapter of The Society of Automotive Engineers at UT,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

1,000 free tacos handed out at Long Center to benefit Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN, Texas — Luck Presents and Lucktoberfest hosted "Show Up For Austin" on Tuesday morning with 1,000 free tacos for Austinites. The community-driven event not only benefits the Central Texas Food Bank, but those in need of something to eat in the morning. The event offered 1,000 free tacos to the public from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with sponsors such as the The Long Center for the Performing Arts, H-E-B, Luck Presents and Tate Farms.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

